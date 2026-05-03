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Karnataka Rain Alert: Heavy Showers Expected for 3 Days, Multiple Districts Under Weather Warning
Karnataka will see rain for the next three days, with heavy showers in some districts. Bengaluru may get thunderstorms and strong winds, while farmers face crop losses due to recent rains and winds.
Rain for the next three days
Where will it rain?
From May 3 to May 5, light showers are expected in South Interior districts like Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Bengaluru, Bengaluru South, Mandya, and Mysuru. The forecast also warns of heavy rain in some of these areas on May 4 and May 5.
Also read: Karnataka Horrific Accident: Car Crashes Into Lorry, Pregnant Woman and Driver Die on the Spot
North Karnataka Weather Report
Bengaluru: Strong winds and rain forecast
More rain and heat than usual in May: IMD
Higher than usual temperatures
Wind and rain cause loss of lakhs of rupees
In Gundlupet taluk, four days of strong winds and heavy rain have flattened thousands of banana plants. Farmers in villages like Berambadi, Hundipura, Chowdahalli, Hangala, Majaka, and Bommalapura have suffered losses worth lakhs of rupees, just as their crops were ready for harvest.
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