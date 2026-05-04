Davanagere South Election Counting updates show BJP maintaining its lead in the second round. Early trends indicate a strong performance as vote counting continues under tight security with postal and EVM ballots being tallied.

The vote counting process in Davanagere is progressing steadily, with early trends already indicating a closely contested political battle. The counting exercise began with postal ballots, where a total of 227 votes were taken up first. This included 217 regular postal ballots and 10 service votes, setting the tone for a closely watched counting day across constituencies.

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Strongroom Key Confusion Leads To Lock Breakage

The day began on a tense note even before the official counting started, as confusion arose over the strongroom keys. Each strongroom had been secured with dual high-security locks, requiring two separate keys held by election officials. However, when the keys in possession of the designated election officer failed to operate the locking system, officials were compelled to break open the latches of four strongrooms to gain access. The incident briefly caused concern but did not disrupt the overall counting schedule.

Extra Vigilance Following Sringeri Recount Experience

Election officials have adopted heightened caution during this counting process, particularly in light of the recount-related issues reported during the 2023 Sringeri Assembly constituency results. To avoid similar discrepancies, officials are meticulously verifying postal ballots, carefully segregating rejected votes, and ensuring that every stage of the counting process is double-checked for accuracy.

EVM Counting Begins In Davanagere South With Tight Security

The counting of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) votes for the Davanagere South constituency has also commenced. The process is being conducted across 14 counting tables under strict security arrangements. Party agents from all major political parties are present, closely monitoring each round of counting to ensure transparency and fairness.

BJP Candidate Takes Early Lead In First Two Rounds

Early trends from the first two rounds of counting in Davanagere South indicate a lead for BJP candidate Srinivas Dasakariyappa. He secured an initial advantage in the first round and maintained his lead in the second round, extending it further as counting progressed.

First Round Results Announced For Davanagere South

The official figures released after the completion of the first round of counting are as follows:

BJP: 3,711 votes

Congress: 3,134 votes

SDPI: 638 votes

These early numbers gave a clear initial edge to the BJP candidate, boosting confidence within the party camp.

Second Round Widens BJP Lead Further

Following the second round of counting, cumulative totals further strengthened the BJP’s position:

BJP (Srinivas Dasakariyappa): 9,137 votes

Congress (Samarth Shamanur): 6,360 votes

SDPI (Afsar Kodlipete): 1,187 votes

With these figures, BJP candidate Srinivas Dasakariyappa established a lead of 2,777 votes over his nearest Congress rival, marking a significant early advantage as counting continues.