Bengaluru diver Sharath R Ashok is part of a team that set a Guinness World Record by unfurling India’s largest tricolour underwater near Swaraj Dweep. Over 200 divers took part in the historic feat in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

A team of divers created history on Saturday by setting a new Guinness World Record after unfurling India’s largest national flag deep in the sea off Swaraj Dweep in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The massive underwater display of the tricolour showcased extraordinary coordination and endurance, marking a proud moment for the country. Among the participants was a Kannadiga adventurer, Sharath R Ashok, who played a key role in the record-breaking feat.

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Massive Underwater Operation Off Swaraj Dweep

Over 200 trained scuba divers from across India took part in the ambitious underwater mission. The operation was jointly organised by the Andaman administration and the Indian Defence Forces. The team successfully unfurled a gigantic national flag measuring 60 x 40 metres, covering an area of 2,400 square metres, while facing strong underwater currents and high-pressure conditions.

In recognition of the achievement, the Lieutenant Governor of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Admiral (Retd.) DK Joshi, presented the Guinness World Record certificate to the team.

Sharath R Ashok’s Prideful Moment Underwater

For Bengaluru-based adventure sports expert Sharath R Ashok, the experience was deeply emotional and historic.

“Our tricolour represents the strength and unity of 140 crore Indians. Adventure is my passion, and seeing the national flag unfurl deep in the ocean was the most honourable moment of my life. My experience in wildlife conservation and adventure sports helped me contribute to this national-level achievement,” he said.

Sharath is also the son of R Ashok, Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

Experienced Diver And Adventure Sports Professional

Sharath R Ashok has been actively involved in adventure sports for over a decade. He holds a degree in Automobile Engineering and is also a certified Dive Master and scuba instructor with international-level expertise.

Apart from scuba diving, he is skilled in paragliding, paramotoring, motocross, and mountaineering, making him a versatile adventure sports professional with wide-ranging experience in extreme environments.

A Proud Moment For Karnataka And India

The record-setting underwater flag unfurling not only marked a global achievement but also highlighted India’s growing presence in adventure and marine sports. Sharath’s participation has brought pride to Karnataka, adding a personal dimension to this historic national milestone.