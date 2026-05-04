Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah congratulated actor Vijay on his entry into Tamil Nadu politics. He also commented on national political trends during the interaction, highlighting developments across states and recent election outcomes.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday expressed strong confidence in the Congress party’s prospects in the ongoing by-elections, stating that the party is well positioned to secure victories in both the Bagalkot and Davanagere South Assembly constituencies. Speaking amid active counting trends and political developments, he maintained that Congress would emerge successful despite varying leads in different segments.

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Confident Of Victory In By-Elections

Addressing the media at Vidhana Soudha, Siddaramaiah said, “From the very beginning, we had high expectations for both these seats. In Davanagere South, the lead may be slightly narrow at present, but we are confident of winning in the end. In Bagalkot, we are clearly on the path to victory. Overall, Congress will win both by-election seats.”

Comments On National Political Trends And Actor ,Vijay

During the interaction, the Chief Minister also commented on political developments in other states and extended his congratulations to actor Vijay on his entry into Tamil Nadu politics. He observed that there appeared to be an anti-incumbency trend in states such as Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

“In Assam, the results are on expected lines. We are satisfied that Congress and its allies have secured more seats in Kerala,” he said.

Tribute To ,Karnataka’s, First Chief Minister KC Reddy

The Chief Minister also marked the birth anniversary of Karnataka’s first Chief Minister, KC Reddy, by offering floral tributes to his statue on the Vidhana Soudha premises.

Recalling his contributions, Siddaramaiah said, “K C Reddy provided capable leadership as the first Chief Minister of the then Mysore state after independence. He was known for his honesty and efficiency. The foundation he laid for the state’s industrial development remains significant. His efforts to establish industries continue to inspire us even today. Our government is committed to preserving his legacy.”

Busy Day Marked By Politics And Tribute

Senior government officials and dignitaries were present at the event. The day reflected a mix of political engagement and remembrance, as the Chief Minister balanced election-related developments with paying homage to one of the state’s pioneering leaders.