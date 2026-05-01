A Bengaluru woman’s simple act of kindness towards an auto driver caught in heavy rain has gone viral. After noticing he was drenched, she gave him a T-shirt. Her story, shared online, has resonated widely, highlighting compassion and everyday humanity.

What began as an ordinary auto ride in Bengaluru turned into a memorable and emotional experience for a woman, highlighting an auto driver’s honesty and quiet sense of duty during a sudden downpour. The incident, shared on social media, has struck a chord with many and shows how small acts of sincerity and compassion can leave a lasting impression even in everyday situations.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Journey From JP Nagar To Koramangala

Priyanka, a Bengaluru resident, shared her experience through a video on Instagram, recounting a ride from JP Nagar to Koramangala. She explained that the weather was clear when she booked the auto. However, shortly after the journey began, it started to rain. What began as a light and pleasant drizzle quickly intensified into heavy rainfall.

Caught In the Rain Without Cover

As the auto did not have protective covers, both Priyanka and the driver were drenched within minutes. Despite the worsening weather, the driver continued the ride. Priyanka noted that he repeatedly checked on her, showing concern for her comfort as the rain grew heavier. Since she was heading home, she said she was not too worried and knew she could change after reaching her destination.

Driver’s Dedication Leaves An Impression

During the journey, Priyanka asked the driver if he was feeling cold. He responded with a smile, admitting that he was indeed cold but had no option but to continue. Even while being completely soaked, he did not stop the auto.

What stood out to Priyanka was his reason for not halting the ride. He told her that since he had already accepted her booking, he felt it was his responsibility to complete the trip. Otherwise, he said, he would have parked the auto somewhere until the rain subsided.

A Small Gesture Of Kindness

As the journey neared its end, Priyanka asked the driver where he lived. He replied that he stayed in Banashankari. When she asked about his next stop, he said he had nowhere specific to go.

Moved by his situation and sincerity, Priyanka asked him to wait for a moment. She went inside and returned with a T-shirt for him. She later shared that his smile upon receiving it clearly showed how much he appreciated the gesture.

Caption Reflects the Message

The Caption said: “Not posting this for appreciation… just a reminder that helping someone, even in the smallest way, brings a different kind of happiness. And honestly, feeling thankful to God for giving us the ability and chance to help someone in need”

How Did Social Media React?

One user commented: “He was our neighbor, and we used to call him “Malinga Uncle” because his bowling action reminded us of Lasith Malinga. We often played cricket with him and his two sons. He was always smiling, humble, and very down-to-earth.”

Second user commented: “Bangalore auto Anna's r pookie at time, this video is wholesome girl.”