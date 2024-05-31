Karnataka HORROR: Refused dinner, Tumakuru man beheads wife, skins and chops her body; confesses to murder

In Tumakuru, Karnataka, a chilling incident unfolded as a man was apprehended by authorities for the gruesome act of beheading and skinning his wife.

In Tumakuru, Karnataka, a chilling incident unfolded as a man was apprehended by authorities for the gruesome act of beheading and skinning his wife. This disturbing event transpired after his spouse refused to serve him dinner, as per police reports on Friday.

The victim, identified as 35-year-old Pushpa, was discovered lifeless within the confines of her kitchen in Huliyurudurga village. She resided there with her husband Shivaram and their eight-year-old son, sharing a home for over a decade.

Accounts from law enforcement detail a heated altercation that erupted on Monday night upon Shivaram's return from his employment at a sawmill. The tension, frequently ignited by disputes surrounding Shivaram's occupation, seemingly reached a tragic apex.

Subsequently, Shivaram confessed to the heinous act, marking a horrifying turn in the narrative of domestic discord turned fatal.

Amidst the escalating conflict, Pushpa's refusal to serve dinner proved to be a catalyst for Shivaram's rage, leading to a horrific sequence of events, as disclosed by the authorities.

Armed with a machete, Shivaram allegedly stabbed and beheaded his wife in a fit of fury. Shockingly, he then proceeded to spend the night gruesomely mutilating her body, reportedly skinning it and dismembering it into fragments.

Come morning, Shivaram confided in his landlord about the harrowing deed he had committed. Amidst this grim revelation, the couple's young son, who was present within the household during the tragic incident, was discovered asleep, oblivious to the gruesome fate that befell his mother, as detailed by law enforcement officials.

"During questioning, he confessed to the murder. They had minor fights. On Tuesday, they fought over his employment. He killed his wife and informed his employer who called us. We have sent the body for postmortem analysis," Ashok Venkat, Superintendent Of Police, Tumkur said.

