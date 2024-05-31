Prajwal Revanna sex scandal case: Hassan MP requests for 'no media trial', SIT contemplating potency test

Following his arrival from Munich, JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna was swiftly apprehended by the SIT upon landing at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport in the early hours of Friday.

Following his arrival from Munich, JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna was swiftly apprehended by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) upon landing at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport in the early hours of Friday. Facing allegations of sexually abusing multiple women, the 33-year-old lawmaker was promptly transported to the CID office for questioning, according to reports quoting sources within the SIT.

It is anticipated that the SIT will present him before the Special Court and request police custody to facilitate further interrogation.

Also read: Prajwal Revanna returns to India, SIT arrests MP at Bengaluru airport in sex scandal case (WATCH)

"He (Prajwal Revanna) has come to Bengaluru to come before the SIT and give his corporation for interrogation purposes. Yesterday, he was held at immigration centre which is right as per the procedure. The reason why he has come is to cooperate with the investigation and that is what he has been doing. Additionally, he requested to media kindly not to do any media trial," said advocate Arun G, lawyer of Prajwal Revanna told media persons on Friday.

Stringent security measures were implemented at Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital, where Prajwal is scheduled to undergo various medical examinations, including assessments of blood pressure, blood sugar levels, and cardiac health.

Reports further stated that the SIT is considering conducting a potency test on Prajwal at a later stage. Such tests are performed to establish the accused's capacity to commit sexual assault.

Furthermore, the Special Court for Public Representatives is set to hear the bail pleas of Prajwal and his mother, Bhavani Revanna, on Friday.

Speaking about Prajwal's arrest and subsequent follow-up action by the police, state Home Minister G Parameshwara said, "Prajwal Revanna landed around 12.40 am to 12:50 am from Germany's Munich, as there was an arrest warrant against him. The SIT accordingly arrested him and took him into custody. They will follow further legal procedures."

Before arriving in Bengaluru from Munich, the MP from Hassan attempted a final bid to avoid arrest by moving the court for bail.

Prajwal is confronting three cases of sexual abuse, while his mother seeks anticipatory bail in an alleged kidnapping case. Despite not being directly implicated, the SIT reportedly aims to probe Bhavani's involvement.

In the same legal saga, Bhavani's husband, Holenarasipura MLA H D Revanna, son of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, was arrested and subsequently released on bail. He, too, faces accusations of sexual harassment, alongside allegations of his son Prajwal's sexual abuse against their house cook.

Prajwal, aged 33 and grandson of Deve Gowda, contested the Hassan Lok Sabha seat as a BJP-JD(S) alliance candidate. He is embroiled in multiple charges of sexual assault, with three cases filed against him thus far.

Departing for Germany on April 27, the day after the polls in Hassan, Prajwal was subject to a 'Blue Corner Notice' issued by Interpol at the behest of the SIT through the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Dismissing the accusations against him as false and attributing them to a political conspiracy, the MP expressed his descent into depression in a video statement earlier this week.

On May 29, he filed an anticipatory bail plea at the Principal City and Sessions Court for Elected Representatives, prompting the court to issue a notice to the SIT for objections before scheduling the hearing for Friday.

The scandal has ignited a political firestorm, with the ruling Congress and the BJP-JD(S) alliance embroiled in a heated exchange.

While the Congress government established an SIT to investigate the cases, the BJP and JD(S), coalition partners in the NDA, have demanded that the investigation be handed over to the CBI. They also called for action against those responsible for circulating explicit videos.

The allegations of sexual abuse surfaced after numerous pen drives, purportedly containing explicit videos involving Prajwal, were allegedly circulated in Hassan ahead of the Lok Sabha polls on April 26.

Recently, Deve Gowda issued a stern warning to Prajwal, urging him to return to the country and face the investigation into the allegations of sexual abuse. He emphasized that neither he nor any other family member would interfere in the inquiry, asserting that his grandson should face the harshest punishment if found guilty.

Similarly, Prajwal's uncle and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy repeatedly appealed to him to return to the country and confront the investigation.

In response to the allegations, the JD(S) suspended Prajwal Revanna from the party.

Latest Videos