    UP SHOCKER! Woman sedates husband, gives electric shock for taking away her phone; check details

    It is reportedly said that the 33-year-old woman first sedated her husband, Pradeep Singh, and then tied him to the bed. She proceeded to thrash him and administer electric shocks. When their 14-year-old son attempted to save his father, he too was beaten.

    UP SHOCKER! Woman sedates husband, gives electric shock for taking away her phone; check details
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 31, 2024, 10:33 AM IST

    In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri, a woman reportedly subjected her husband to electric shocks after he snatched her mobile phone, claiming she was spending excessive time on it, police said.

    It is reportedly said that the 33-year-old woman first sedated her husband, Pradeep Singh, and then tied him to the bed. She proceeded to thrash him and administer electric shocks. When their 14-year-old son attempted to save his father, he too was beaten.

    Currently, Pradeep Singh is undergoing treatment at Saifai Medical College, officials confirmed. Singh married Baby Yadav, daughter of Diwan Singh from Aurraiya, in 2007.

    In his complaint, Singh detailed the abuse: "My wife used to talk to someone daily on her mobile phone. I objected to it and informed her family. At their request, I took her mobile phone away."

    "This enraged her, and she threatened to kill me and our son. Last weekend, she sedated me and subjected me to brutal torture. She repeatedly struck me with a cricket bat, causing severe injuries to my head and body. She also administered electric shocks. When my son tried to intervene, she assaulted him as well," the complaint further read.

    Anil Kumar, Station House Officer of Kishni police station said, "A case under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence), and 506 (criminal intimidation) has been registered against the accused woman, who is currently on the run."

    Last Updated May 31, 2024, 10:33 AM IST
