Authorities in Belagavi have installed shade tents at a busy traffic signal to protect commuters from rising heat. The initiative, part of a heatwave relief effort, offers comfort to two-wheeler riders and pedestrians waiting at signals and may be expanded to other areas.

With temperatures in Belagavi rising to between 36 and 38 degrees Celsius, daily life has become increasingly challenging, especially for commuters travelling during peak afternoon hours. In response to the intense heat and growing discomfort among the public, authorities have introduced a practical solution by installing shade tents at a busy traffic signal in the city. The initiative aims to provide immediate relief to people waiting at traffic signals under the scorching sun.

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A Temporary Shelter from the Sun

In a first for the city, shade tents have been installed at Rani Channamma Circle as part of a joint effort by the Belagavi City Corporation, the District Administration, and the Police Department. These temporary structures are designed to protect commuters, particularly two-wheeler riders, while they wait for the signal to change. The first tent has been set up along the Kakatives Road stretch of the circle.

Relief for Commuters

The initiative has brought significant relief to daily commuters, especially two-wheeler riders, senior citizens, and women, who previously had to endure the harsh sun even during short waits at traffic signals. Even a few minutes of shade has made a noticeable difference, and the public has widely appreciated the move.

Inspired by Vijayapura Model

The concept was earlier implemented successfully in Vijayapura, and Belagavi has now adopted a similar approach. Citizens have welcomed the initiative, noting that while rising temperatures are affecting daily routines, simple and thoughtful measures like this can make a meaningful impact.

Demand for Expansion

At present, the shade tent has been installed on only one side of the circle. Residents are now urging authorities to extend the facility to all four approaches to the intersection. There are also demands to introduce similar arrangements at other busy traffic junctions across the city. Officials are reportedly considering expanding the initiative to additional locations in the near future.