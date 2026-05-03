Karnataka faces an intense heatwave as temperatures touch 40°C in Dharwad. Hospitals in Hubballi have opened special heat stroke wards to treat rising cases of dehydration, vomiting and heat-related illnesses among residents.

With temperatures soaring to unprecedented levels, Dharwad district is witnessing one of its harshest summers in recent years. The relentless heat, coupled with hot winds, has not only disrupted daily life but has also raised serious health concerns among residents. In response, health authorities have stepped up preparedness by setting up dedicated, well-equipped, air-conditioned heat stroke wards in key hospitals to manage the growing number of heat-related illnesses.

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Authorities Open Special Heat Stroke Wards

As a precautionary measure, a 14-bed heat stroke ward has been set up at Karnataka Medical College and Research Institute (KMCRI), widely regarded as a lifeline for North Karnataka. In addition, a 6-bed ward has been made operational at the municipal Chitaguppi Hospital. These facilities are aimed at providing immediate care to patients affected by extreme heat conditions.

Rising Health Concerns Amid Extreme Heat

The scorching temperatures and hot winds are particularly affecting vulnerable groups such as the elderly, pregnant women and children. Doctors have reported an increase in health issues among children, including severe vomiting, diarrhoea, fainting spells, weakness, skin infections and even heart and kidney-related complications. Occasional unseasonal rain has further aggravated these conditions.

Surge In OPD Visits At KMCRI

Medical professionals at KMCRI have noted a sharp rise in outpatient visits, with hundreds of people seeking treatment daily. Most patients are reporting symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhoea, dehydration, dysentery, weakness and skin-related ailments, all linked to the intense heat.

Record-Breaking Temperatures In Dharwad District

Data from recent years indicates a steady rise in temperatures across the district. Earlier, average temperatures ranged between 33 and 36 degrees Celsius. However, over the past two to three years, this has increased to between 36 and 39 degrees Celsius. This year, on April 15, Hubballi recorded a high of 40 degrees Celsius. Residents exposed to such extreme conditions are experiencing headaches, fatigue, itchy skin and recurring fevers.

20 Beds Prepared For Emergency Care

A total of 20 beds have been earmarked for heat stroke patients across the city, with 14 at KMCRI and 6 at Chitguppi Hospital. These wards are fully air-conditioned and equipped with essential supplies such as ice packs, ORS packets, thermometers and emergency medicines. Dedicated teams, including two specialist doctors and four staff members, have been assigned to manage patient care. The KMCRI ward became operational about 10 to 12 days ago, while the Chitaguppi Hospital ward has been functional for nearly a month.

Doctors Advise Caution And Hydration

Dr Ishwar Hasabi, Superintendent at KMCRI, said that patients from several districts in North Karnataka depend on the hospital.

“The severe heat is causing multiple health issues. We have opened a 14-bed heat stroke ward as a precaution. So far, no serious cases have been admitted,” he said.

Dr Sridhar Dandappanavar, Chief Medical Officer at Chitaguppi Hospital, advised residents to avoid stepping out during peak afternoon hours.