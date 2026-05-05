Karnataka is set to experience seven days of rain and thunderstorms, according to the weather department. Several districts, including Bengaluru, are likely to see heavy showers, gusty winds, and lightning activity due to an active weather system.

After days of intense summer heat, Karnataka is likely to receive some relief as the weather department has forecast seven days of rain and thunderstorms across the state. Several districts in South Interior Karnataka have been placed under a heavy rain warning, while gusty winds and thunderstorms are also expected in coastal and northern regions over the coming days.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Weather System Triggering Rainfall

According to the India Meteorological Department, a trough has formed at an altitude of about 1.5 km above the ground. It extends from Madhya Pradesh through Vidarbha, Marathwada, and Interior Karnataka up to the Gulf of Mannar. This system is influencing atmospheric conditions and bringing widespread rainfall across the region.

Strong Winds and Lightning Warning Issued

Between May 6 and May 9, districts in North and South Interior Karnataka are likely to experience gusty winds reaching speeds of 30 to 40 km/h. Coastal districts such as Dakshina Kannada and Udupi are also expected to witness thunderstorms from May 5 to May 9, with possible lightning activity.

Heavy Rain Alert for Southern Districts

The weather department has issued a heavy rainfall alert for several southern districts between May 7 and May 9:

May 7: Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, and Kodagu are likely to receive heavy rain

Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, and Kodagu are likely to receive heavy rain May 8: Heavy showers are expected in Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Hassan, Mysuru, and Chamarajanagar

Heavy showers are expected in Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Hassan, Mysuru, and Chamarajanagar May 9: Rainfall is likely to continue in Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Hassan, Mysuru, and Chamarajanagar

Bengaluru, Weather Forecast

For the next 48 hours, Bengaluru and surrounding areas are expected to experience partly cloudy skies. Thunderstorms are likely in the evening or night, accompanied by winds of 30 to 40 km/h. The city’s maximum temperature will be around 34°C, while the minimum temperature is expected to be about 22°C.

Rain Expected Across North Interior and Coastal Karnataka

From May 5 onwards, districts including Bidar, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Yadgir, and Raichur are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall. From May 6, rainfall activity is likely to intensify in Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, and Haveri. Coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi are also expected to receive moderate rainfall after May 7.

Temperatures Likely to Remain Stable

While there will be no major change in daytime temperatures over the next five days, evenings are expected to become cooler due to rainfall activity. Authorities have advised the public to remain cautious during thunderstorms and avoid taking shelter under trees during lightning.