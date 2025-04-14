Karnataka horror: Children burned with incense sticks in deadly fever 'treatment' ritual

Read Full Article

In a shocking case of superstition-fuelled child abuse, at least 18 children in Karnataka’s Koppal district have reportedly been burned with incense sticks by their own parents in the mistaken belief that the ritual cures fever.

The disturbing practice came to light after the tragic death of a seven-month-old baby in Vithalapur village last month, allegedly following such treatment.

The infant’s mother had used a burning incense stick (agarbatti) to treat her child’s fever, believing that the ash and pain would invoke divine blessings and lead to recovery. Instead, the baby succumbed, reports The New Indian Express. Social activists investigating the case revealed that this was not an isolated incident.

During their field visits to Vithalapur and surrounding areas, activists documented at least 18 cases in the district where parents used incense sticks to deliberately burn their children, the TNIE report added.

“While some cases have been officially reported, many go unnoticed,” they claimed, adding that superstition continues to thrive unchecked in these rural areas.

Locals believe that burning the skin with incense sticks helps draw out illness and pleases the gods.

“It is shocking to know that while the rest of the world progresses with science and medicine, some villages here still rely on such cruel practices,” said a resident of Koppal, urging authorities to take immediate action against those responsible, including so-called ‘babas’ who propagate these methods.

Following the baby’s death, the district administration has taken the matter seriously. The Deputy Commissioner (DC) has instructed officials to file cases against the parents involved in all 18 reported incidents.

Health department officials and the District Child Protection Unit have been tasked with close monitoring of the village and surrounding areas.

Kanakagiri taluk administration officials confirmed that awareness drives are being planned to educate villagers on modern healthcare and child safety. “We will not only ensure legal action is taken, but also work to eradicate such superstitions through sustained education and community engagement,” an official said.

The trend had been suspected months ago when activists first received unverified reports. But it was only after sustained monitoring of patients in hospitals and detailed community outreach that the horrifying scale of the abuse was confirmed.

Authorities now fear more such cases may be buried under silence, shame, or ignorance. Efforts are underway to identify and support affected children and their families while ensuring accountability for those responsible.

