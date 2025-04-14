user
user icon

Bengaluru techie tries to set himself on fire near governor's house; alleges harassment by wife

A man attempted to set himself on fire outside Raj Bhavan on Sunday afternoon, alleging harassment in a domestic violence case registered against him.

Bengaluru techie tries to set himself on fire near governor's house; alleges harassment by wife shk
Shweta Kumari
Shweta Kumari
Updated: Apr 14, 2025, 12:51 PM IST

Bengaluru witnessed a tense scene on Sunday afternoon, when a man allegedly attempted to set himself on fire outside the Karnataka Governor’s residence, claiming harassment in a domestic violence case filed against him. The dramatic incident unfolded outside Raj Bhavan, where security personnel were forced to intervene and saved the man.

The man, identified as Zuhail Ahmed, an engineer residing in Hebbal, reportedly poured petrol over himself on the pavement near the Governor's official residence. 

“I wanted to file a complaint too, but the police are not listening to me. I have no choice but to end my life,” Ahmed told the officers present, moments before being subdued.

Also read: Delhi University college principal coats classroom walls with cow dung to combat heat, sparks debate (WATCH)

Eyewitness accounts and police statements confirm that Ahmed had completely doused himself in petrol and appeared ready to set himself on fire. Fortunately, vigilant security personnel stationed near Raj Bhavan quickly overpowered him and thwarted the suicide attempt.

“He has been taken into custody for questioning. A medical examination will be conducted, and his family members have been informed and are currently with us,” said an investigating officer.

Also read: Indian Coast Guard, Gujarat ATS seize 300 kg narcotics worth Rs 1,800 crore in major high-seas operation

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru: Kempegowda Airport drops Hindi from display boards, triggers online debate dmn

Bengaluru: Kempegowda Airport drops Hindi from display boards, triggers online debate

Bengaluru molestation case: Accused traced using CCTV, arrested after chase in Kerala AJR

Bengaluru molestation case: Accused traced using CCTV, arrested after chase in Kerala

Man rapes, kills 5-year-old girl in Karnataka's Hubballi, shot dead in police encounter ddr

Bihar man rapes, kills 5-year-old girl in Karnataka's Hubballi, shot dead in police encounter

Karnataka caste census report bats for hiking OBC quota from 32% to 51% shk

Karnataka caste census report bats for hiking OBC quota from 32% to 51%

"No sense of dignity or decorum": Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah slams BJP's Jan Akrosh Yatra ddr

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah slams BJP over Jan Akrosh Yatra: 'No dignity or decorum'

Recent Stories

Could your home be inviting the 'kissing bug'? NTI

Could your home be inviting the 'kissing bug'?

best iit jee coaching lucknow jee main advanced exam prep institutes iwh

Exam Prep: Best IIT-JEE Coaching Centers in Lucknow

Gamers point to eerie parallels between Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 plot and real-world US-China tensions in 2025 AJR

Gamers point to eerie parallels between Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 plot, real-world US-China tensions in 2025

Alia Bhatt dated THESE men before marrying Ranbir Kapoor; Check here ATG

Alia Bhatt dated THESE men before marrying Ranbir Kapoor; Check here

'Votebank ka virus': PM Modi attacks Congress for opposing Waqf Act, says loot of land will stop now shk

'Votebank ka virus': PM Modi attacks Congress for opposing Waqf Act, says loot of land will stop now

Recent Videos

Will India Open Up to Chinese EV Giant BYD? Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs Ashley J. Tellis

Will India Open Up to Chinese EV Giant BYD? Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs Ashley J. Tellis

Video Icon
BJP Leaders Hold Protest March in Kolkata against Murshidabad | Asianet Newsable

BJP Leaders Hold Protest March in Kolkata against Murshidabad | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Europe Has 'Toolbox' to Activate Against US Coercion: Rosa Balfour

Europe Has 'Toolbox' to Activate Against US Coercion: Rosa Balfour

Video Icon
Should India Join RCEP? Björn Conrad Says Grouping to be 'Elevated' Amid Trump Tariff Turbulence

Should India Join RCEP? Björn Conrad Says Grouping to be 'Elevated' Amid Trump Tariff Turbulence

Video Icon
Over 100 Protest in Toronto for Dr. Mahrang Baloch’s Release in Pakistan | Asianet Newsable

Over 100 Protest in Toronto for Dr. Mahrang Baloch’s Release in Pakistan | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon