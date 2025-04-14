Bengaluru techie tries to set himself on fire near governor's house; alleges harassment by wife

Read Full Article

Bengaluru witnessed a tense scene on Sunday afternoon, when a man allegedly attempted to set himself on fire outside the Karnataka Governor’s residence, claiming harassment in a domestic violence case filed against him. The dramatic incident unfolded outside Raj Bhavan, where security personnel were forced to intervene and saved the man.

The man, identified as Zuhail Ahmed, an engineer residing in Hebbal, reportedly poured petrol over himself on the pavement near the Governor's official residence.

“I wanted to file a complaint too, but the police are not listening to me. I have no choice but to end my life,” Ahmed told the officers present, moments before being subdued.

Eyewitness accounts and police statements confirm that Ahmed had completely doused himself in petrol and appeared ready to set himself on fire. Fortunately, vigilant security personnel stationed near Raj Bhavan quickly overpowered him and thwarted the suicide attempt.

“He has been taken into custody for questioning. A medical examination will be conducted, and his family members have been informed and are currently with us,” said an investigating officer.

