Bengaluru man lured with fake US aerospace deal, loses Rs 77 lakh in hawala scam

Read Full Article

In a disturbing case of deception and financial fraud, a 55-year-old man from Doddaballapura has alleged that he was cheated of Rs 77 lakh by two men who lured him with promises of high returns through international business and hawala deals.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has launched an investigation into the complaint filed by Shivakumar B, a private firm employee, who claims that the accused—identified as Umashankar from Hoskote and Y Murthy—exploited his trust over several months in 2024, reports The Times of India.

Also read: Kolkata maid flaunts stolen gold in YouTube Shorts; employer spots her jewelry

Shivakumar stated that his ordeal began in January 2024 when he was introduced to Umashankar. Soon after, Umashankar introduced him to Murthy, who claimed to have secured empanelment with an American aerospace company and said he was supplying materials to them, the TOI report added.

Murthy offered to help Shivakumar get empanelled as a supplier as well, painting it as a lucrative opportunity.

In February 2024, believing the offer was genuine, Shivakumar transferred Rs 5.5 lakh to Murthy for the empanelment process. However, things took a strange turn in March, when Murthy and a woman named Abhinaya Reddy allegedly approached him again with a new proposal.

They claimed to have received a large amount of hawala money and needed help to withdraw and legalise it. To do this, they said they required ₹10 lakh for legal consultation fees. They promised Shivakumar a share in the money once it was legitimised. Trusting their assurances, Shivakumar transferred the requested amount in April.

Also read: UP HORROR! Property dealer strangles woman, burns body, shows it on video call to family

Following this, the accused allegedly continued to extract more money from him under various pretexts, citing legal complications and procedural delays. Despite repeated promises, neither the initial investments nor any promised returns were given back to Shivakumar.

A senior police officer revealed that the accused were known for defrauding people using bizarre claims, including possessing treasures and so-called "rice-pulling" artifacts—an old scam linked to fake ancient objects supposedly capable of attracting rice or wealth.

“We have registered a case under BNS Section 318 (cheating) against Murthy and Reddy and are investigating,” the officer confirmed, adding that more victims may emerge as the probe deepens.

Authorities are urging the public to be cautious of schemes promising quick profits, especially those involving untraceable or illegal money like hawala transactions.

Also read: Karnataka SHOCKER! Man rapes 16-year-old daughter for a year, impregnates her

Latest Videos