North India to sizzle: IMD warns of nearly double the heatwave days this summer

Brace for a hotter-than-usual summer, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted nearly double the usual number of heatwave days across Northwest India.

Typically, the region records five to six heatwave days in a season, but this year, it is likely to experience 10 to 12 days.

"We are expecting slightly above-normal heatwave conditions, especially over West and Central India. Generally, Northwest India sees around five to six heatwave days. This year, we expect 10 to 12 days, which is nearly double," said IMD scientist Soma Sen Roy.

She clarified that this is a seasonal prediction and does not mean that all days of the season will be hotter than usual.

She added that while the forecast suggests above-normal heat on a seasonal scale, the IMD will continue providing updates through extended-range and daily forecasts for more accurate local variations.

The IMD official did not comment on whether 2025 will be hotter than 2024, which was India’s hottest year on record. Last year, the country experienced a staggering 554 heatwave days.

According to the IMD, a heatwave occurs when the maximum temperature in the plains reaches at least 40°C or is five degrees above normal.

The IMD’s latest Seasonal Heat Outlook (March-May 2025), released on February 28, warns that most parts of the country will experience above-normal maximum and minimum temperatures. However, the southernmost regions of Peninsular India and some isolated areas in the Northeast may see near-normal or slightly below-normal temperatures.

"During the season (MAM), above-normal minimum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country, except for some isolated southernmost regions of Peninsular India where normal minimum temperatures are expected," the forecast mentioned.

In the coming days, North India is expected to heat up further, with Delhi and its neighboring areas likely to see a temperature increase of 1-2°C.

However, the arrival of northwesterly winds is expected to bring a sharp drop in maximum temperatures by 3-4°C due to dust-laden winds from Rajasthan. Blowing at 20-30 km/h, these winds will sweep across Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan for the next three days, making the weather dusty and dry.

At India Gate, where families and tourists gathered despite the rising temperatures, many expressed concerns about the worsening heat.

"Abhi se garmi itni zyada hai, May-June mein toh halat kharab ho jayegi" (If it's already this hot, May and June will be unbearable), said Anil Sharma, a Delhi resident visiting with his family. Holding his son's hand, he added, "Pichle saal bhi garmi thi, lekin is saal zyada lag rahi hai" (It was hot last year too, but this year feels worse).

Nearby, Ritika Jain, a college student out for a picnic with her friends, voiced similar frustration. "Roz dhoop se bachne ki koshish karte hain, lekin garmi se rahat nahi mil rahi" (We try to avoid the sun every day, but there's no escaping the heat). Even sitting under the shade feels uncomfortable."

