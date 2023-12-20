Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka: Headmaster accused of sexually abusing school children in Hunsur, Mysuru

    Alleged sexual assault by the headmaster in Hosavaranchi village, Mysuru, sparks outrage. Accused teacher faces demands for dismissal as villagers rally. BEO Revanna confirms abuse, initiates action, submits report to DDPI. Formal complaint filed at rural police station.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Dec 20, 2023, 9:37 AM IST

    An incident of alleged sexual assault on children has rocked Hosavaranchi village of Hunsur taluk of Mysuru, which has prompted demands for immediate action against the accused headmaster. The unsettling episode unfolded on Tuesday, triggering strong condemnation from villagers and parents who rallied for stringent measures to be taken against the perpetrator.

    S. Krishnamurthy, serving as the head teacher at the government senior primary school, stands accused, and a case has been filed against him at the rural police station. Outrage boasted as concerned individuals revealed that Krishnamurthy had been allegedly behaving inappropriately with school girls over an extended period while intimidating them into silence.

    The unfortunate truth came to light when absent school children, upon returning, bravely disclosed the misconduct to teachers, leading to parents being informed and subsequent action by the Education Department officials.

    A team comprising Block Education Officer (BEO) Revanna and officials visited the school, gathering crucial information from the affected students. During this interaction, the children recounted instances of harassment by Krishnamurthy, further fueling demands from parents and village leaders for his immediate dismissal for his reprehensible behaviour towards the children.

    Expressing concern and outrage, BEO Revanna acknowledged the complaints lodged by village representatives Mahesh, Shivakumar, SDMC president Rajani, and leaders Mahesh, H.K. Ramesh, and Chandra Gowda. Revanna confirmed the evidence of sexual abuse and asserted that a comprehensive report had been submitted to the Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) to initiate action against the accused. Additionally, a formal complaint has been lodged at the rural police station.

    Last Updated Dec 20, 2023, 9:37 AM IST
