    Bengaluru jolted by Rapido auto driver's alleged sexual assault, prompts immediate concern

    Bengaluru, often regarded as the Information Technology hub of the country, is grappling with another disturbing case of sexual harassment. In this recent incident, a Rapido auto driver stands accused of molesting a woman, escalating the situation when she protested by throwing her out of the moving vehicle.

    First Published Dec 1, 2023, 5:46 PM IST

    Ankur Bagchi, a friend of the victim, took to social media, specifically the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), to narrate the horrifying incident and caution others against using the ride-hailing platform Rapido. Bagchi's account described how the woman was sexually assaulted inside the auto on Wednesday (29 November). Disturbingly, when the victim resisted, the accused driver callously ejected her from the moving auto and fled the scene.

    Expressing deep concern over the incident, Bagchi's tweet on Thursday (30 November) read, “Rapido enables sexual predators. Do not use Rapido. One of my friends was sexually assaulted by a Rapido bike app auto driver last night. She was touched inappropriately, and when she pushed back, she was thrown out of the moving auto.”
    Also Read: Uber introduces ‘Uber green’ services in B’luru, You can now book e-vehicles

    The situation took a disconcerting turn when the victim sought assistance from Rapido. Bagchi further explained that the ride-hailing platform claimed not to maintain records of their auto drivers, washing their hands of any responsibility for such incidents. The woman faced further distress when Rapido allegedly responded, stating that the lack of auto driver details was not their problem.

    In the aftermath of the incident, Bagchi appealed to the online community for help in locating the alleged perpetrator. He stated, “We are working on resolving this, but in the meantime, the woman needs medical care. If you have any clues as to how we can find this person, ping me.”

    The response on social media was swift, with numerous retweets and comments. Bengaluru City Police promptly engaged with the issue, requesting additional information to assist in the investigation.

    This incident follows a previous case in July, where a Rapido driver was arrested for misbehaving with a female passenger during a journey. The driver's harassment extended beyond the ride, continuing through phone calls directed at the victim.

    Last Updated Dec 1, 2023, 5:47 PM IST
