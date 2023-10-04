Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka HC slaps Rs 5 lakh fine to state govt over negligence of public toilet maintenance

    The Karnataka High Court fines the state government 5 lakhs for neglecting to report on the upkeep of public toilets in Bengaluru, following a Public Interest Litigation (PIL). The court stresses the importance of addressing the issue promptly and has summoned the Secretary of the Urban Development Department for the next hearing.
     

    First Published Oct 4, 2023, 5:14 PM IST

    The Karnataka High Court has fined the state government 5 lakhs for not reporting on the upkeep of public toilets in Bengaluru, the state capital. The court was unhappy with the government's negligence, despite many complaints about the poor condition of toilets in the city, which has a large population.

    The court had told the government to share what they were doing to improve the situation with the toilets. However, during a recent court hearing, the government didn't provide a report on their efforts to maintain the toilets. The court was not happy with this and imposed a 5 lakh fine on the state government.

    The court also warned the Secretary of the Urban Development Department to show up in person for the next hearing. The judges, Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Krishna S Dixit ordered the government to pay the fine, stressing the importance of addressing the toilet issue without delay.

    The case started when the Letz Kit Foundation in Bengaluru filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) about the terrible state of toilets in the city. The court reminded the government of its duty to ensure the well-being of Bengaluru's residents and suggested actions for toilet construction and sanitation in its report.

    However, senior advocate Puttige Ramesh, who represented the petitioner, argued that the government hadn't provided the necessary report. Because of this, the High Court sent a notice to the Secretary of the Urban Development Department, asking them to appear on November 2. The government was also fined for not sharing important information about the maintenance of public toilets.

    Last Updated Oct 4, 2023, 5:14 PM IST
