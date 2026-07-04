Haveri district will conduct a three-day cloud seeding operation from July 7 using a specially equipped US aircraft to tackle the rain deficit. Six MLAs will jointly fund the mission to support farmers affected by the weak monsoon.

With large parts of Haveri district witnessing a prolonged rain deficit, farmers are facing growing uncertainty over crop cultivation. In an effort to mitigate the impact of the weak monsoon and provide relief to the farming community, Ranebennur MLA Prakash Koliwad has announced that cloud seeding operations will be carried out across the district. The initiative, funded by the district's MLAs, is scheduled to begin on July 7, subject to favourable weather conditions.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Cloud Seeding to Begin on July 7

Speaking to the media on Friday, Koliwad said the cloud seeding operation would be conducted for three consecutive days, beginning on July 7. He said the required permission from the Central Government had been obtained.

"We had sought permission from the Central Government for cloud seeding, and we received the approval today," he said.

Specially Equipped Aircraft and Trained Pilots

A state-of-the-art aircraft, specially equipped for cloud seeding and prepared in the United States, will be deployed for the operation. The aircraft is expected to arrive at Hubballi Airport on Monday.

Koliwad said the pilots assigned to the mission have undergone specialised training to carry out the cloud seeding operation.

MLAs to Bear the Entire Cost

Koliwad said implementing cloud seeding across Karnataka through the state government would require a tendering process, which could delay the initiative.

"The state government has to invite tenders to undertake cloud seeding across Karnataka, and that process takes time. Therefore, the six MLAs from our district have decided to jointly fund the operation for three days across all eight taluks," he said.

The operation is estimated to cost around ₹15 lakh per hour, with the district's MLAs bearing the entire expenditure.

"We will bear the entire cost ourselves. Farmers in our district are facing a severe crisis due to the rain deficit, and this initiative is aimed at providing them with much-needed relief," Koliwad added.

Operation Depends on Suitable Cloud Cover

The aircraft is expected to arrive in Hubballi on Monday, after which weather conditions will be assessed before the operation begins on July 7. Officials and technical teams will monitor the availability of suitable rain-bearing clouds, as cloud seeding can only be carried out under favourable atmospheric conditions.