Heavy rainfall battered Rajasthan's Dungarpur, causing severe waterlogging. In Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat, 16 villagers stranded in floodwaters were rescued by a joint team of police and SDRF after a river's water level rose suddenly.

Heavy rainfall lashed parts of Rajasthan's Dungarpur district on Friday night, leading to waterlogging in several low-lying areas and affecting normal life. As torrential downpour lashed Dungarpur, the Bhoiwada neighbourhood witnessed flooded streets with locals hard at work to retrieve washed-away vehicles.

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16 Villagers Rescued from MP Floods

Meanwhile, Heavy rainfall also continued to batter parts of Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district, leading to a rise in the water level of rivers and streams and prompting a rescue operation in Kirnapur police station limits, where 16 villagers stranded in floodwaters were safely evacuated.

According to Balaghat SP Aditya Mishra, the villagers from Bhanpur village had gone to work in agricultural fields when the water level suddenly rose due to incessant rainfall, cutting off their return route.

On receiving information, teams from Kirnapur Police, Hatta Police, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Hawk Force rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. Despite strong water currents, the joint teams successfully rescued all 16 villagers and escorted them safely to their homes.

Following the operation, police also appealed to people not to attempt crossing overflowing rivers, streams, bridges or waterlogged routes during the monsoon and advised them to immediately contact Dial-112 or the nearest police station in case of any emergency.

IMD Issues Monsoon Alert for Western India

Earlier on Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of the north Arabian Sea, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana.

"The Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of the north Arabian Sea, Gujarat, remaining parts of Madhya Pradesh, and some more parts of Rajasthan and Haryana, on July 3. The Northern Limit of Monsoon passes through 22°N/60°E, 22°N/65°E, Jamnagar, Udaipur, Ajmer, Jhunjhunu, Hissar, Bhatinda and 32.5°N/70°E as of July 3," it said.

"Conditions are favourable for further advance of the southwest monsoon into some more parts of the North Arabian Sea, Gujarat, remaining parts of Haryana & Punjab, and some more parts of Rajasthan during the next 4-5 days," IMD added.

Meanwhile, a relentless spell of monsoon rainfall has severely disrupted normal life across western India, triggering intense waterlogging, stranding commuters, and leading to fatalities in parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat.

According to IMD, Rajkot witnessed heavy rainfall on July 3, while thunderstorms accompanied heavy rain across parts of the region on July 4. Similar weather conditions are likely to continue on July 5. The IMD has also issued an orange nowcast warning for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Nashik and the ghat areas of Pune, forecasting moderate to intense spells of rain at isolated places. (ANI)