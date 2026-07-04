Continuous rainfall over the past three days has raised the Cauvery river's water level in Kushalnagar, Kodagu. The Harangi dam is receiving an inflow of 1,113 cusecs, while authorities continue to monitor reservoir and river levels amid persistent rainfall.

Continuous rainfall over the past three days has led to a sharp rise in the water level of the Cauvery river in Kushalnagar, raising concerns among residents living along the riverbanks. Widespread rainfall across Kodagu district has caused the river to swell steadily, while the Harangi dam has also recorded a significant increase in inflow. Although the situation remains under control, authorities are closely monitoring water levels as more rainfall is forecast in the catchment areas.

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Cauvery Water Level Rises

By Friday evening, the water level beneath the Cauvery bridge at the Kushalnagar-Koppa border had risen by nearly five feet. Heavy rainfall has been recorded across the region, with the Bhagamandala-Talacauvery belt receiving 33.2 mm of rainfall on Thursday, contributing to the increased flow in the river.

Rainfall Lower Than Last Year

The rising water level has revived memories of the floods witnessed around the same time last year. During that period, the water level beneath the Kushalnagar Cauvery bridge had reached 23 feet, triggering panic among residents living along the riverbanks.

Despite the recent spell of heavy rain, Kushalnagar taluk has so far received a cumulative rainfall of 205.69 mm this monsoon season. This is significantly lower than the 796.54 mm recorded during the corresponding period last year.

Harangi Dam Receives 1,113 Cusecs Inflow

The Harangi dam also recorded a steady inflow on Friday. As of Friday evening, the reservoir was receiving an inflow of 1,113 cusecs, while its current storage stood at 3.3 TMC.

The dam has a maximum water level of 2,859 feet. During the corresponding period last year, the water level had reached 2,853 feet, forcing authorities to release excess water into the Cauvery river to regulate the reservoir. At present, officials continue to monitor the inflow and reservoir levels closely as rainfall persists across the catchment areas.