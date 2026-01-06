A guest teacher at a government school in Raichur, Karnataka, allegedly beat a Class 3 student with a wire for not reading a lesson properly, leaving the child seriously injured and hospitalised, triggering protests by parents.

In a deeply disturbing incident that has cast a shadow over the education system, a guest teacher at a government school in Raichur district of Karnataka allegedly subjected a young student to brutal corporal punishment. The incident, reported from the Government Urdu School in Galaga village of Devadurga taluk, has sparked widespread outrage among parents and villagers, raising serious concerns about student safety despite an official ban on corporal punishment in schools.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Brutal Assault Over Lesson Reading

The incident involved a Class 3 student at the Government Urdu School in Galaga village. According to allegations, a guest teacher identified as Harshia Taskin lost her temper when the child failed to read a lesson properly. In a shocking act of cruelty, she allegedly picked up a wire and mercilessly beat the boy.

The assault resulted in severe injuries to the child’s back, hands, and legs. Blood-clotted welts were reportedly visible across his body, indicating the intensity of the beating.

Child Hospitalised With Serious Injuries

Unable to bear the pain, the injured boy was immediately rushed to the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Galaga village, where he was admitted for treatment. Medical staff confirmed that the child had sustained multiple injuries consistent with physical assault.

Parents and Villagers Express Outrage

The incident triggered strong protests by the boy’s parents and local residents, who gathered outside the school demanding accountability. Expressing their anguish, the parents questioned the conduct of the teacher, stating that educators are meant to nurture and guide children, not subject them to violence.

“This level of brutality for not studying is illegal and unacceptable. If teachers behave in this manner, what future will our children have?” the parents said.

Demand for Strict Action Against Teacher

The parents have demanded the immediate dismissal of the accused guest teacher, Harshia Taskin, and strict legal action against her. They have also urged senior officials of the education department to intervene and ensure justice.

The recurrence of such incidents, despite clear directives banning corporal punishment in schools, has heightened anxiety among parents and renewed calls for stricter monitoring and enforcement to safeguard children’s rights and safety.