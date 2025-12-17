A Class 8 student at Utkarsh Vidyalaya in Mehsana was injured after allegedly being beaten by a teacher for joking after a test. The child was hospitalised, and a parent filed a police complaint. The teacher claimed it was for discipline.

A serious incident at Utkarsh Vidyalaya in the Motidau area of Gujarat's Mehsana has raised concerns over student safety and the use of physical punishment in schools. A Class 8 student was allegedly beaten by a teacher with a stick, resulting in injuries to his head, hands, and legs. Following the incident, the child was taken to Mehsana Civil Hospital for treatment, according to local media reports.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A police complaint has been registered against the teacher based on the statement given by the student’s parent. An investigation is now underway.

According to information available, the incident took place after a test conducted on Friday morning. The student, a 14-year-old boy named Reyansh, studies in Standard 8 at Utkarsh Vidyalaya. He lives with his family on Aerodrome Road in Yashodanagar, Mehsana city.

After the test ended, Reyansh and his friends were talking and joking among themselves inside the classroom. It is alleged that the teacher, Neil Patel, overheard the conversation.

On Saturday, the teacher reportedly asked Reyansh and three other students to stand up during a class, according to a report by Divya Bhaskar. The students were then beaten with a stick. During the beating, Reyansh suffered injuries, including a blow to the head.

Student rushed to hospital

Due to the injuries on his head, hands, and legs, Reyansh was taken to Mehsana Civil Hospital for medical treatment. Doctors treated him, and his condition was reported to be stable.

After learning about the incident, the student's parent approached the local taluka police station and filed a complaint against the teacher.

Teacher Neil Patel has defended his actions. He claimed that during the test, some students were cheating. According to him, despite being warned, the students did not stop. He said that another teacher informed him about the issue, and as he is the Head of Department, he took action.

“I hit four to five children with a stick. My intention was to discipline them so that they behave properly and write the test seriously,” the teacher said. He added that the students were like his own children and not his enemies.

He also claimed that no other parents had raised objections and that one parent had even told him over the phone that such correction was acceptable.

Utkarsh Vidyalaya principal Govindbhai Patel said that he had spoken to the teacher after receiving a call from the parent. He said the teacher was scolded for his actions.

The school management has not yet shared details on whether any internal action has been taken against the teacher.

District Education Officer B.N. Patel reportedly said that physical punishment of children is strictly prohibited under education rules. He stated that the department takes such matters seriously.

“If any student is found to have been physically punished, a team will be sent to the school to investigate. Disciplinary action will be suggested against those responsible,” he said.

He confirmed that an inquiry will be conducted to find out exactly what happened.

Police officials said they have registered the case based on the parent’s complaint. Statements from the student, parents, teacher, and school staff will be recorded as part of the investigation.

Authorities said further action will depend on the findings of the probe.