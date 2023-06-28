Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka govt tweaks Anna Bhagya scheme; to pay BPL card holders for 5 kg food grains

    The Karnataka government has tweaked its election guarantee of delivering 10kg of rice to the people of the state, choosing to pay them money along with 5 kg of rice. To recall, the state government had promised each BPL card bearer 10 kilos of rice. The Siddaramaiah government has decided to pay Rs 34 per kg and Rs 170 for 5 kg.
     

    Karnataka govt tweaks Anna Bhagya scheme; to pay BPL card holders for 5 kg food grains
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Jun 28, 2023, 7:53 PM IST

     

    The move was necessitated because the government was unable to deliver food grains as promised. In this context, the government has provided a boost to BPL card holders. State Food Minister KH Muniyappa stated that they have decided to provide money for the time being over alongside 5 Kg of rice.

    According to State Food Minister KH Muniyappa, "Money will be deposited in the accounts of BPL card holders. The majority of BPL cardholders have an account and they will get 170 rupees to their respective accounts." The Minister stated that the funds will be transferred to the family cardholder's account. He further stated that it has been determined to compensate BPL cardholders until the additional rice is delivered. 
    Politics over Rice: K'taka Food minister returns empty-handed from Delhi as Centre refuses to provide grains

    At the same time, the Chief Minister criticised the BJP, claiming that the central government was unable to provide grains. "We are not asking for free rice, but they are playing politics," he said, accusing the central BJP government of hurling rocks at the task of supplying rice. 

    Starting July 1, the money for the remaining 5 kg of rice will be given in addition to the 5 kg of rice. Having said so, Siddaramaiah had told the media persons a few weeks ago that "rice is given to prepare food and eat, but money cannot be given to eat."
     Rice sets the stage for another Centre-Karnataka conflict

    Furthermore, the FCI had previously given clarification for the Congress government's charges. Previously, more food grains were delivered to the states. Meanwhile, open-market rice and wheat prices are rising. Without fail, the Centre provides rice to the respective states under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana. The Garib Kalyan Yojana benefits 80 crore individuals. As a result, the central government should consider 80 crore individuals. Officials stated that the rule has been amended to ensure that food grains are not in short supply to these 80 crore individuals.

    Last Updated Jun 28, 2023, 7:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express ticket prices revised vkp

    Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express ticket prices revised

    Siddaramaiah was scared': DK Shivakumar on Bengaluru steel flyover, remark on Karnataka CM sparks row AJR

    'Siddaramaiah was scared': DK Shivakumar on Bengaluru steel flyover, remark on Karnataka CM sparks row

    Why pay toll for a 2 km 'NICE' jam, ask Bengaluru motorists vkp

    Why pay toll for a 2 km 'NICE' jam, ask Bengaluru motorists

    Honour killing in Kolar: Love story ends in double tragedy vkp

    Honour killing in Kolar: Love story ends in double tragedy

    'Jeevanadi' going dry: Coorg suffers in tourism vkp

    'Jeevanadi' going dry: Coorg suffers in tourism

    Recent Stories

    ODI World Cup 2023: HPCA ready to host 5 matches at picturesque Dharamshala stadium; laud historic moment snt

    ODI World Cup 2023: HPCA ready to host 5 matches at picturesque Dharamshala stadium; laud historic moment

    Eid ul-Adha Pakistan bars terror outfits from collecting animal hides

    Eid ul-Adha: Pakistan bars terror outfits from collecting animal hides

    Aamir Khan raises curiosity after video of actor humming new song in recording studio goes viral ADC

    Aamir Khan raises curiosity after video of actor humming new song in recording studio goes viral

    WATCH 2 men get into a fight in Delhi Metro; video goes viral as they hurl abuses at each other snt

    WATCH: 2 men get into a fight in Delhi Metro; video goes viral as they hurl abuses at each other

    Ashes 2023: Nathan Lyon reaches historic milestone with 100th consecutive Test appearance for Australia osf

    Ashes 2023: Nathan Lyon reaches historic milestone with 100th consecutive Test appearance for Australia

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon