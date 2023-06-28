Karnataka govt tweaks Anna Bhagya scheme; to pay BPL card holders for 5 kg food grains

The Karnataka government has tweaked its election guarantee of delivering 10kg of rice to the people of the state, choosing to pay them money along with 5 kg of rice. To recall, the state government had promised each BPL card bearer 10 kilos of rice. The Siddaramaiah government has decided to pay Rs 34 per kg and Rs 170 for 5 kg.

The move was necessitated because the government was unable to deliver food grains as promised. In this context, the government has provided a boost to BPL card holders. State Food Minister KH Muniyappa stated that they have decided to provide money for the time being over alongside 5 Kg of rice.

According to State Food Minister KH Muniyappa, "Money will be deposited in the accounts of BPL card holders. The majority of BPL cardholders have an account and they will get 170 rupees to their respective accounts." The Minister stated that the funds will be transferred to the family cardholder's account. He further stated that it has been determined to compensate BPL cardholders until the additional rice is delivered.

Politics over Rice: K'taka Food minister returns empty-handed from Delhi as Centre refuses to provide grains

At the same time, the Chief Minister criticised the BJP, claiming that the central government was unable to provide grains. "We are not asking for free rice, but they are playing politics," he said, accusing the central BJP government of hurling rocks at the task of supplying rice.

Starting July 1, the money for the remaining 5 kg of rice will be given in addition to the 5 kg of rice. Having said so, Siddaramaiah had told the media persons a few weeks ago that "rice is given to prepare food and eat, but money cannot be given to eat."

Rice sets the stage for another Centre-Karnataka conflict

Furthermore, the FCI had previously given clarification for the Congress government's charges. Previously, more food grains were delivered to the states. Meanwhile, open-market rice and wheat prices are rising. Without fail, the Centre provides rice to the respective states under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana. The Garib Kalyan Yojana benefits 80 crore individuals. As a result, the central government should consider 80 crore individuals. Officials stated that the rule has been amended to ensure that food grains are not in short supply to these 80 crore individuals.