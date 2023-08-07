Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka Governor files bribery complaint against agriculture minister 

    Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot files a bribery complaint against Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy, accusing him of pressuring Assistant Agricultural Officers to demand bribes. The Governor orders a thorough investigation, and the opposition demands the Minister's resignation, escalating political tensions.

    First Published Aug 7, 2023, 7:11 PM IST

    Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot has lodged a formal complaint against Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy, accusing him of involvement in corrupt practices. The complaint alleges that seven Assistant Agricultural Officers from different districts have been coerced into demanding bribes ranging from 6 to 8 lakh rupees.

    The Assistant Officers from Mandya, Malavalli, Krishnarajpet, Pandavapur, Nagamangala, Srirangapatna, and Maddur taluks have jointly submitted the complaint to the Governor, expressing their desperation to curb bribery.

    Mandya: KSRTC conductor attempts suicide for being transferred; blames THIS minister in death note

    They even went so far as to threaten to commit suicide by consuming poison if the corrupt practices are not put to an end.

    Governor Gehlot, taking this matter seriously, has written to Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma, directing her to investigate the complaint against the Agriculture Minister thoroughly.

    The complaint alleges that the minister is exerting pressure through the Joint Director of Agriculture in the Mandya district to extract bribes from officials and staff members. This alarming accusation has triggered a call for immediate action to address the issue of bribery.

    The Governor's office has assured the concerned officials that their complaints will be investigated diligently and appropriate actions will be taken accordingly.

    Jain monk's murder: Karnataka govt hands over case to CID

    Minister Chaluvarayaswamy's name was previously linked to a KSRTC bus driver's suicide attempt, leading to a heated exchange of words between former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and the Minister. 

    In the wake of these new bribery allegations, the opposition is now calling for the minister's resignation, intensifying the political implications surrounding the case.

    Last Updated Aug 7, 2023, 7:11 PM IST
