    Jain monk's murder: Karnataka govt hands over case to CID

    The Karnataka government has transferred the murder case of a Jain monk to the CID for further investigation. The incident sparked protests, with demands for a swift probe. A diary found in connection with the case reveals details of monetary transactions and assistance provided by the monk.

    First Published Jul 19, 2023, 4:54 PM IST

    Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has confirmed that the case of a Jain monk's murder in Belgaum has been handed over to the Crime Investigation Department (CID) for further investigation. Acharya Shree Kamakumara Nandi Maharaj was killed in Chikkodi of Belagavi district.

    The incident had led to widespread protests all over India, from the Jain community which demanded a swift probe into the matter. The community demanded the government hand over the case to the CBI.

    Karnataka: 2 confess to murdering Jain monk, chopping up his body and dumping parts in Krishna river

    The monk was allegedly murdered and his body was dumped in a well at Raibag taluk. Following the incident, two suspects -- Narayana Basappa Madi and Hassan Dalayath -- were arrested by the police. 

    However, the opposition BJP led protests against the government demanding that the CBI should be given the responsibility of investigating the murder and even filed a petition to Karnataka governor Thaawarchand Gehlot. 

    Therefore, in response to the numerous protests for the demand, the CM has finally transferred the case to the CID and announced this in the Legislative Assembly and shared the details of the investigation.

    He tweeted, “As the case is sensitive and following public requests, the investigation into this case will be transferred to CID” through the official handle of Chief Minister, @CMofKarnataka.

    'This is cold-blooded murder': BJP seeks CBI probe into Jain monk's killing

    Diary found!

    The police have discovered a diary pertaining to the case, containing information about the monetary transactions of the monk. It is believed that the diary holds numerous additional secrets and details concerning the monk.

    According to the diary, the monk provided assistance to over 15 individuals who sought help at the ashram, stating their difficulties. The diary also records the specifics of those who were lent money. As part of their investigation, the police are looking into individuals who have not yet repaid their debts to the ashram.

    Last Updated Jul 19, 2023, 4:54 PM IST
