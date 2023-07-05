Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mandya: KSRTC conductor attempts suicide for being transferred; blames THIS minister in death note

    A KSRTC bus driver in Mandya's Nagamangala attempted suicide by consuming poison after being transferred on the orders of Minister Cheluvarayaswamy. He blamed the minister in a death note, stating that he couldn't bear the shame and personal animosity. The driver is currently hospitalized in critical condition.

    Mandya: KSRTC conductor attempts suicide for being transferred; blames THIS minister in death note vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 5, 2023, 5:06 PM IST

    A KSRTC bus conductor blamed Minister Cheluvarayaswamy for his transfer and tried to commit suicide by writing a death note and consuming poison. 

    Recently, the bus driver who was transferred on the instructions of Minister Chaluvarayaswamy consumed poison at the depot. The incident took place at the KSRTC bus depot in Mandya’s Nagamangala. HR Jagadish is the bus driver who attempted suicide by drinking poison. The officials were ready to give the bus driver the transfer order today. After knowing he’ll be transferred, Jagadish consumed poison in the depot. 

    KSRTC Swift bus conductor terminated for collecting money without issuing tickets to passengers

    Alongside consuming poison, he even refused to visit the hospital despite his colleagues forcing him to get there. The minister seemed to have targeted Jagadish because his father had campaigned for JDS in the previous election. 

    Later, he was taken to the hospital after his health condition worsened. He is currently admitted to an ICU in Adichunchanagiri Hospital.

    Traffic Advisory for Bengaluru ahead of Shakti Scheme rollout at Vidhana Soudha

    When he asked the depot manager regarding the transfer, he was told that higher officials had escalated the transfer. Later, he came to know that Agriculture Minister Cheluvarayaswamy had ordered for transfer. 

    He wrote a death note before consuming the poison., blaming the minister. I do not know why the minister hates me personally. I cannot bear this shame. Which is why I am committing suicide. The sole reason for my death is the minister” Jagadish has written in the note.

    Last Updated Jul 5, 2023, 5:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Tabrez Ansari lynching case: All convicts sentenced to 10-year in jail by Seraikela Court AJR

    Tabrez Ansari lynching case: All convicts sentenced to 10-year in jail by Seraikela Court

    Tumkur: Protest erupt over worshipping temple beside mosque; officials became middlemen to ease issue vkp

    Tumkur: Protest erupt over worshipping temple beside mosque; officials became middlemen to ease issue

    Chandrayaan-3 launch: ISRO integrates lunar spacecraft with GSLV Mk-III - WATCH snt

    Chandrayaan-3 launch: ISRO integrates lunar spacecraft with GSLV Mk-III - WATCH

    Maharashtra political crisis: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar stakes claim to NCP's name, clock symbol AJR

    Maharashtra political crisis: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar stakes claim to NCP's name, clock symbol

    Bengaluru govt decides to build underground tunnels across city; 50 kms to be covered in Phase 1 vkp

    Karnataka govt decides to build underground tunnels across Bengaluru; 50 kms to be covered in Phase 1

    Recent Stories

    WhatsApp reportedly working on group suggestions feature for communities check details gcw

    WhatsApp reportedly working on group suggestions feature for communities

    10 enchanting places to visit in Karnataka during monsoon season AJR EAI

    10 enchanting places to visit in Karnataka during monsoon season

    Tabrez Ansari lynching case: All convicts sentenced to 10-year in jail by Seraikela Court AJR

    Tabrez Ansari lynching case: All convicts sentenced to 10-year in jail by Seraikela Court

    Kusha Kapila makes comeback on Instagram after divorce battle, refers Deepika Padukone as her 'BFF' ADC

    Kusha Kapila makes comeback on Instagram after divorce battle, refers Deepika Padukone as her 'BFF'

    7 Effective Ways to Keep Your House Pest-Free During Monsoon MSW EAI

    7 effective ways to keep your house pest-free during Monsoon

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon
    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon