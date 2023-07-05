Mandya: KSRTC conductor attempts suicide for being transferred; blames THIS minister in death note

A KSRTC bus driver in Mandya's Nagamangala attempted suicide by consuming poison after being transferred on the orders of Minister Cheluvarayaswamy. He blamed the minister in a death note, stating that he couldn't bear the shame and personal animosity. The driver is currently hospitalized in critical condition.

Recently, the bus driver who was transferred on the instructions of Minister Chaluvarayaswamy consumed poison at the depot. The incident took place at the KSRTC bus depot in Mandya’s Nagamangala. HR Jagadish is the bus driver who attempted suicide by drinking poison. The officials were ready to give the bus driver the transfer order today. After knowing he’ll be transferred, Jagadish consumed poison in the depot.



Alongside consuming poison, he even refused to visit the hospital despite his colleagues forcing him to get there. The minister seemed to have targeted Jagadish because his father had campaigned for JDS in the previous election.

Later, he was taken to the hospital after his health condition worsened. He is currently admitted to an ICU in Adichunchanagiri Hospital.



When he asked the depot manager regarding the transfer, he was told that higher officials had escalated the transfer. Later, he came to know that Agriculture Minister Cheluvarayaswamy had ordered for transfer.

He wrote a death note before consuming the poison., blaming the minister. I do not know why the minister hates me personally. I cannot bear this shame. Which is why I am committing suicide. The sole reason for my death is the minister” Jagadish has written in the note.