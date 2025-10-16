Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said the government has ordered a probe into threat calls made to Minister Priyank Kharge over his remarks on restricting RSS activities in government institutions. A detailed investigation is underway.

Speaking to reporters near his residence in Sadashivanagar, he stated that an investigation is underway to identify who made the threat call and where it originated. He added that the minister may have expressed demand to restrict Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activities in government spaces and the government will take a decision on the issue

"It is not right to threaten him for that. I have instructed to investigate everything, he said.

Kharge, who is Karnataka's Electronics, IT/BT, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister, on Wednesday said that he has been receiving threat calls over the past three days following his remarks on restricting Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activities in government schools and colleges.

Asked about speculation around a recent dinner hosted by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the Home Minister clarified that the gathering was not related to any cabinet reshuffle. "It has been two-and-a-half years since this government came to power. The meeting was to appreciate the good work being done. No political issues were discussed," he said.

Responding to allegations made by former minister Raju Gowda that an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) was kidnapped by a sand smuggler in Yadgiri district, Parameshwara said he has instructed the ADGP (Law and Order) to submit a detailed report. Action will be taken once the report is received, he said.

Asked about Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw's remarks on the condition of roads, he said work is being done to address the issues.

"It is not right to criticise while the work is going on. If the work is not done, then let them speak," he said.

Highlighting the success of recent Global Investment Conference in Karnataka, the Home Minister said the state secured investment commitments worth Rs 10.22 lakh crore.

He also referred to the proposed Google AI Hub being set up at a location outside the state. "We welcome all investors who wish to come to Karnataka," he said.

