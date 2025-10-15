Speaking to mediapersons Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge said, "Yesterday, when I said that they are trying to intimidate me, the BJP said it was a publicity stunt. My fight is against the ideology. This ideology took the life of Mahatma Gandhi."

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Wednesday said that he has been receiving threat calls over the past three days following his remarks on restricting Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activities in government schools and colleges.

Speaking to mediapersons on the matter, Kharge said, "Yesterday, when I said that they are trying to intimidate me, the BJP said it was a publicity stunt. My fight is against the ideology. This ideology took the life of Mahatma Gandhi."

Kharge's statement comes amid growing political tension in the state, with the minister stressing that his criticism is directed at the ideology he believes poses a threat to democratic values, rather than individuals.

A day earlier, in a post shared on X, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge revealed that he has been receiving threatening and abusive phone calls, following his demand to restrict Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activities in government spaces.

"For the past two days, my phone hasn't stopped ringing. Calls filled with threats, intimidation and the filthiest abuse directed at me and my family, simply because I dared to question and restrain RSS activities in government schools, colleges and public institutions," Kharge said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah had directed the Chief Secretary to review the action taken by the Tamil Nadu government on banning the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) from conducting its activities in government spaces. His statement followed Minister Priyank Kharge's letter, which urged a similar restriction in Karnataka, citing the precedent set by Tamil Nadu.

"The RSS organisation is using government spaces for its activities. Minister Priyank Kharge has written a letter stating that since it has been banned in Tamil Nadu, it should be banned here as well. I have instructed the Chief Secretary to consider and review the action taken by Tamil Nadu regarding the ban on RSS activities in government spaces," Siddaramaiah said to reporters.

However, the move comes after Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to bar RSS activities in government schools, colleges, and state-owned temples, accusing the organisation of "brainwashing young minds" and promoting a "philosophy against the Constitution".

