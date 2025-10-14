Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Tuesday clarified his stance on banning the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activities in government schools and colleges, saying that he has never called for a ban on the organisation.

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Tuesday clarified his stance on banning the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activities in government schools and colleges, saying that he has never called for a ban on the organisation. Responding to the question of seeking a ban on the RSS organisation, Kharge said to ANI, “Where have I told to ban RSS? They are using government colleges, schools, universities, grounds, and archaeological sites for what? They are poisoning the minds of young children... They are indoctrinating religion into them.”

"What I should pray to, what I should eat, and what I should wear, my parents will teach me at home. In schools, they're supposed to learn. They come there for education so that they can get out of poverty," he added.

Kharge questioned why the children of BJP leaders do not participate in RSS shakhas or become Gaurakshaks and Dharamrakshaks. "Why are BJP's children not in RSS shakhas? Why are they not becoming Gaurakshaks and Dharamrakshaks? Why are they not drinking Gau Mutra?" he asked.

Kharge added, "When we are in the state, government property will not be used to sow seeds of communal hatred."

On the issue of public displays by RSS cadres, Kharge said that the organisation should be allowed to operate only in private spaces. "Let them do it in their houses, private farmlands, hire a hotel or whatever they want, but this public display of showing communal seeds and threatening people is not good... Trying to portray that they are bigger than the constitution of India, bigger than the law of the land. I'm sorry, they are not," he said.

Kharge also addressed the state government's review, ordered by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, stating, “We will see how it goes. In either case, I don't think this kind of arrangement of RSS should be allowed in public places.” Meanwhile, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has directed the Chief Secretary to review the action taken by the Tamil Nadu government on banning the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) from conducting its activities in government spaces. His statement comes after Minister Priyank Kharge wrote a letter urging a similar restriction in Karnataka, citing the precedent set by Tamil Nadu.

"The RSS organisation is using government spaces for its activities. Minister Priyank Kharge has written a letter stating that since it has been banned in Tamil Nadu, it should be banned here as well. I have instructed the Chief Secretary to consider and review the action taken by Tamil Nadu regarding the ban on RSS activities in government spaces," Siddaramaiah said to reporters. The move comes after Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to bar RSS activities in government schools, colleges, and state-owned temples, accusing the organisation of "brainwashing young minds" and promoting a "philosophy against the Constitution".

He criticised the RSS, saying, “'Hindu khatre me hai, bacha zyaada paida karo,' yet its members remain bachelors. Why can't they marry and practice what they preach?”

Speaking to ANI, Kharge said, "I have requested the CM that RSS activities should not be allowed in government schools and colleges... RSS's activities brainwash young minds, which is not helping the nation or society. I've written to the CM to not allow RSS activities or their 'Baithaks', even in archaeological temples or state-owned temples. Let them do it in private homes... We have no problem with that but you can't use government grounds for their mass brainwashing... If this philosophy were so good, why aren't the BJP leaders' children involved in it? How many BJP leaders' children have taken Trishul Diksha? How many BJP leaders' children are Gaurakshaks and Dharam Rakshaks? How many BJP leaders' children come out in the open during any communal disturbance? RSS philosophy is only for the poor."

