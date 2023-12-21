Karnataka government offers 3-month extension for returning Tiger claw and other wildlife products

Karnataka Forest Minister extends wildlife parts return by three months, emphasizing destruction and plans for Linganamakki Dam land allocation. Proposal for Additional Forest Settlement Officers to resolve pending cases and prevent land encroachments discussed in a meeting targeting forest preservation.

Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwara Khandre announced the Karnataka government's decision to grant a three-month extension for the public to voluntarily return wildlife parts, such as tiger claws and elephant tusks, to the government.

Speaking at Vidhana Soudha, Minister Khandre highlighted the initiative aimed at retrieving animal organs possessed by individuals, whether knowingly or unknowingly, and ensuring their destruction by the government. Plans are in place to dismantle these wildlife parts at the Mysore Forest Reserve, with deliberations scheduled in the presence of the Chief Minister.



Addressing land-related issues, the Minister mentioned the allocation of forest land to families affected during the construction of the Linganamakki Dam. Although the matter is pending before the High Court, the government has shown support for the victims by submitting an affidavit in their favour. Additionally, plans involve filing an affidavit on behalf of the victims in the Supreme Court.

To expedite the settlement of cases related to forest land, Minister Khandre proposed the appointment of Additional Forest Settlement Officers (SFOs). These officers will facilitate the resolution of long-pending cases, ensuring prompt justice, particularly for individuals possessing less than three acres of land and those with forest rights pre-dating 1978.

The minister stressed the importance of preventing forest and government land encroachments. He urged officials to prioritize afforestation and promptly identify alternative lands for residential areas, temples, cremation grounds, Anganwadis, and hospitals within the affected forest regions. This directive specifically targets the 32,000-hectare affected forest area in the Davangere circle, requiring interim reports for the Supreme Court and proposals for the Central Government.



Minister Khandre's directives were part of a progress review meeting encompassing forest divisions in Davanagere, Chitradurga, Bellary, Vijayanagar, and Koppal. The discussion focused on resolving longstanding land-related issues, ensuring fair treatment for affected individuals, and preserving the sanctity of forests and government lands.

The government's extension for the voluntary return of wildlife parts underlines its commitment to wildlife preservation and sustainable environmental practices. This move aims to encourage public cooperation and participation in safeguarding endangered species and their habitats.