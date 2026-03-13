Former PM Deve Gowda urged people not to panic over LPG shortage reports, stating the govt is monitoring the situation amid global tensions. Other leaders echoed this, assuring the public of stable supplies and accusing the opposition of politicising the issue.

Leaders Reassure Public, Accuse Opposition of Panic-Mongering Echoing similar sentiments, Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora said the public should remain calm as the government has the capacity to secure alternative energy supplies. "There is no need for the public of the nation to panic. The Indian Government can purchase natural gas from other sources. Some people want to create an atmosphere of panic in the nation. This is very unfortunate," Deora said.Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MP Arun Bharti said the Centre has already assured Parliament that the situation is under control. "The government has assured through its petroleum minister and through the Essential Commodities Act that the government is monitoring the situation, making sure that every available resource is accounted for and people do not face any hassles," he said, accusing the opposition of "crisis-mongering."BJP MP K Sudhakar said India's energy security remains stable despite geopolitical tensions. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is an experienced leader who has handled many adversities. Despite the geopolitical issues, we are very sure that India is not going to face any LPG shortage," he said.BJP MP Bhola Singh said the government is closely reviewing the situation to ensure that citizens do not face any shortage of cylinders. Action Warned Against Black Marketing Meanwhile, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said that there was no shortage of fuel supplies and warned of strict action against those involved in black marketing. "There is no shortage of gas, diesel in the nation...Action will be taken against those involved in black marketing. Cylinders are being seized from the residences of leaders of SP, Congress," he said.Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske also criticised the opposition for politicising the issue. "The government has taken responsibility to ensure that no problems arise. The opposition is creating an uproar because they are looking for an issue and trying to incite the public," he said.The remarks come amid an ongoing political row over the availability of LPG cylinders, with Opposition parties alleging supply shortages and demanding a discussion in Parliament on the issue. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Former Prime Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Deve Gowda urged people not to panic over reports of LPG shortages, saying the government is monitoring the situation amid global tensions affecting energy supplies. 