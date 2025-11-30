From LPG to Pensions: Key Rules Changing on December 1; Check Details
Starting from December, major changes are coming to several financial rules, including the prices of LPG and CNG, pension schemes, submission of life certificates, and tax deposit deadlines.
Changes in UPS Pension Scheme
Central govt employees have until November 30 to join the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) from NPS. Missing this final deadline means losing the chance. Complete formalities now!
New LPG Cylinder Prices
Domestic and commercial LPG cylinder prices will be updated on December 1. This is crucial for household budgets and businesses. Check oil company websites for the new rates.
New CNG, PNG, and ATF Rates
Oil companies will revise CNG, PNG, and ATF rates. Changes in CNG and PNG prices will affect household budgets, while pricier jet fuel could increase airfare.
Life Certificate Deadline
November 30 is the deadline for pensioners to submit their life certificate. Failure to do so may result in pension suspension from December 1. Submit it at a bank, post office, or online.
Tax Filing Deadline
Nov 30 is the deadline for several tax compliances, including TDS statements and transfer pricing reports. Late filing from December 1 may lead to penalties and late fees.
