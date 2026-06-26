The Bengaluru Traffic Police have announced road diversions and alternative routes for the Kempegowda Jayanti 2026 celebrations on June 27. Traffic restrictions will remain in place from 6 am to 4 pm as 40,000 to 50,000 people are expected to attend the event.

The Karnataka government is set to celebrate Kempegowda Jayanti 2026 on a grand scale on June 27, with a major event scheduled at the newly developed Kempegowda Layout under the jurisdiction of the Kengeri Traffic Police Station. Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is expected to inaugurate the programme, which is likely to attract between 40,000 and 50,000 people, including several dignitaries.

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In view of the large gathering, the Bengaluru Traffic Police have announced traffic restrictions, diversions and alternative routes across several parts of the city to ensure public safety and smooth traffic movement.

Traffic Restrictions in Bengaluru

To manage the expected rush, traffic restrictions will remain in force from 6 am to 4 pm on June 27 on Mysuru Road, Kommaghatta Main Road, Kengeri Satellite Town, Magadi Main Road and adjoining roads.

The movement of all goods transport vehicles will be prohibited from Marigold School Junction to Bheemanakuppe Junction.

Alternative Route: Goods vehicles travelling towards Bheemanakuppe should proceed via Mysuru Main Road, continue towards Challaghatta Metro Station and then use the NICE Road.

Similarly, the movement of all goods transport vehicles will be prohibited from Kommaghatta Junction (Kengeri Club) to the Hosabyrohalli village peripheral road.

Alternative Route: Goods vehicles travelling towards Hosakerehalli village should use the Vishweshwaraiah Layout Ring Road via Ullalu, proceed to K.L.E. College and continue towards Magadi Main Road.

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Roads Likely to Witness Heavy Traffic

The Bengaluru Traffic Police have warned that traffic movement is expected to be slow between 6 am and 4 pm on the following stretches:

Mysuru Road from Madhu Junction to Kumbalagodu Junction NICE Road from Sompura Toll to the Magadi Main Road Junction Challaghatta Main Road The stretch from Rainbow Bridge in Kengeri Satellite Town towards Kommaghatta.

Motorists travelling through these routes are advised to plan their journeys in advance and use alternative routes wherever possible.

Traffic Police Issue Public Advisory

The Bengaluru Traffic Police have urged commuters to cooperate with the temporary traffic arrangements and follow the diversions to help ensure the smooth conduct of the event. Motorists are also advised to allow extra travel time, as heavy traffic congestion is expected around the programme venue throughout the day.