A thief allegedly stole 27 pairs of branded shoes worth over Rs 1.3 lakh from an apartment complex in Bengaluru's NGEF Layout. CCTV footage captured the suspect collecting the footwear in a gunny bag before fleeing, and police have launched an investigation.

A pre-dawn theft at an apartment complex in east Bengaluru has left residents shocked after a thief allegedly made away with 27 pairs of branded shoes worth more than Rs 1.3 lakh. What initially appeared to be a routine case of missing footwear soon turned out to be a large-scale theft affecting several families. CCTV footage has helped police identify the suspect, who was seen collecting the shoes before fleeing the scene.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Multiple Residents Report Shoe Theft

According to a police complaint, Sujeet Kumar TG, 50, a marketing professional, discovered on the morning of June 17 that seven pairs of his branded shoes, valued at around Rs 23,000, had been stolen from the shoe rack outside his flat at Sri Dhama Apartment in NGEF Layout, Sadanandanagar.

As residents began checking their footwear, it became clear that the theft had affected several households. Another resident, P Balamurugan, reported the loss of 11 pairs of shoes worth approximately Rs 65,000. Mahesh Kumar Holkar reported that five pairs of shoes worth around Rs 20,000 had gone missing, while Ravindra MT lost four pairs valued at nearly Rs 25,000.

In total, 27 pairs of branded shoes, collectively worth more than Rs 1.3 lakh, were reported stolen from the apartment complex.

CCTV Footage Captures the Suspect

Police examined CCTV footage from the apartment complex, which showed the suspect moving around the premises between 4.05 am and 4.20 am on June 17. The man was seen placing the stolen footwear into a gunny bag before leaving the complex.

Investigators believe the suspect fled in a car bearing a yellow registration plate. Police suspect that he may have been assisted by an accomplice, believed to be a cab driver, who helped him escape. Further investigation is under way.