BMRCL has clarified that the recent delay on Bengaluru’s Namma Metro Purple Line near Cubbon Park station was caused by a passenger’s metal chain getting stuck in the train door guideway. The obstruction led to a brief service disruption before normal operations resumed.

Namma Metro has become the backbone of Bengaluru’s public transport network, carrying lakhs of commuters every day and helping them avoid the city’s notorious traffic congestion. Despite trains arriving every two to three minutes during peak hours, coaches are often packed with passengers, highlighting the growing dependence on the metro. For thousands of IT professionals and daily commuters, it remains the fastest and most reliable mode of transport. However, repeated service disruptions in recent days have caused inconvenience to passengers and raised fresh concerns over the reliability of the metro network.

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Earlier this week, the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) announced a temporary disruption on the Purple Line due to technical reasons. Many commuters who were unaware of the advisory were left stranded. On Thursday evening, services on the Purple Line were disrupted once again near Cubbon Park Metro Station, triggering frustration among passengers and even sparking political criticism. The disruption, which occurred during the evening rush hour, caused significant inconvenience to office-goers returning home.

Passenger’s Chain Caused The Disruption

Contrary to initial speculation, the disruption on Thursday, June 26, was not caused by a technical fault.

BMRCL later clarified that a passenger’s metal chain became lodged in the train door, leading to a temporary disruption in services between 7.36 pm and 7.54 pm. As trains were delayed, commuters waiting on platforms initially believed another technical snag had occurred before the actual cause was identified.

Metal Chain Got Stuck In Train Door

Following the incident, BMRCL’s Operations and Maintenance teams carried out a detailed inspection and found that the passenger’s metal chain had become trapped in the train’s door guideway.

As a result, the doors could not close properly, forcing the train to remain stationary until the obstruction was removed.

BMRCL stated that a comprehensive inspection of the train and its door mechanism confirmed there was no technical fault in the equipment. Officials clarified that the disruption was solely caused by the foreign object obstructing the train door, and services resumed after the issue was resolved.