76-year-old retired police officer Malathi from Madurai has dedicated her retirement to feeding hundreds of monkeys in Tirupparankundram. For nearly a decade, she has used her pension for this selfless service, finding immense joy and satisfaction.

Malathi, a 76-year-old retired police officer from Madurai, has been using a significant portion of her pension to feed hundreds of monkeys around the Tirupparankundram area, continuing a service she began nearly a decade ago.

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Malathi has dedicated her life to serving others. After working as the Director of Physical Education at Gandhigram University, serving at an international school in Kodaikanal, and spending 33 years in the Tamil Nadu Police Department, she retired in 2010. Since 2015, she has been using a significant portion of her pension to feed monkeys living around Tirupparankundram.

Despite her age and health challenges, she continues to visit several locations every Saturday, where nearly 350 to 400 monkeys gather when she calls them. For Malathi, caring for these animals brings immense joy and mental satisfaction. Her selfless commitment reflects her deep compassion for creatures often neglected by society. She hopes to continue this service for as long as she lives, making her retirement a remarkable journey of kindness and dedication.

A Decade-Long Commitment

Speaking to ANI, Malathi said she started feeding the monkeys in 2015 after noticing the large population of the animals around the Tirupparankundram Murugan Temple and nearby areas. "These monkeys live in forested and hilly regions and struggle daily to find food. Around 2015, I noticed the large monkey population in and around Tirupparankundram Murugan Temple and decided to help them. Since then, I have been feeding them regularly. For many years, I visited the area every day. However, I am now 76 years old, and due to health issues, walking long distances has become difficult. Even so, I continue my service every Saturday," she said.

A Weekly Ritual for Hundreds of Monkeys

Malathi visits six locations around Tirupparankundram, including the temple premises, Saravana Poigai, Palchunaikanda Subramaniam Temple, Mayil Thoppu (Peacock Grove) and the Fort area. According to her, nearly 350 to 400 monkeys gather at these locations every week.

"There are approximately 350 to 400 monkeys across these locations. Every Saturday at around 3:30 p.m., when I call them, they gather for food. At some places, nearly 50 monkeys come at once. Around the Cave Temple, there are about 150 monkeys, while Peacock Grove is home to nearly 200 monkeys," she said.

'Serving these animals gives me immense happiness'

She added that monkeys of all ages, from infants to fully grown adults, gather for the food she provides. Malathi said the service gives her immense happiness and deep mental satisfaction. "Serving these animals gives me immense happiness and deep mental satisfaction. Their trust and affection bring great meaning to my life. As long as I am physically able, I will continue this mission. It is my sincere wish to carry on this service until the very end of my life," she said. (ANI)