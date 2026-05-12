A gold shop owner from Sindhanur in Karnataka’s Raichur district was found dead in his rented house. Police suspect financial pressure after reports revealed debts exceeding ₹2.5 crore. A death note was also reportedly recovered.

A shocking incident reported from Adarsh Colony in Sindhanur town of Raichur district has left residents deeply disturbed. Pranesh Warnekar, a well-known jeweller and businessman in the town, was found dead in his rented house on Monday, triggering grief and concern among family members, neighbours, and local traders.

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The incident came to light under tragic circumstances and has since become a major topic of discussion in the area. Initial reports suggest that Pranesh had been facing severe financial and personal difficulties over the past few months.

Open Door Raises Suspicion

According to local residents, suspicion first arose when they noticed that the door of Pranesh’s rented house had been left wide open, which was considered unusual, especially during the night.

Concerned neighbours entered the house to check on him, only to discover the horrifying sight of Pranesh hanging from a ceiling fan. The discovery sent shockwaves through the locality, leaving family members and residents devastated.

Owner of Samarth Jewellers

Pranesh Warnekar was the owner of “Samarth Jewellers”, a well-known jewellery shop in Sindhanur town. Apart from running the jewellery business, he was also reportedly involved in moneylending activities. In addition, he worked as a guest lecturer at a private college.

Sources stated that Pranesh had been struggling financially for quite some time. It is believed that he had accumulated debts exceeding ₹2.5 crore, placing him under immense pressure.

Investigators suspect that the mounting financial burden may have played a significant role in the incident.

Personal Problems Added to Distress

The situation reportedly became more difficult due to problems in his personal life. According to sources, Pranesh’s wife had recently left him following family disputes.

With both financial stress and domestic issues affecting him simultaneously, police are examining whether the combination of these circumstances pushed him into severe emotional distress.

Death Note Found

Adding another dimension to the case, Pranesh is said to have written a death note before his death. However, police officials have not yet disclosed the contents of the note.

The note is expected to play an important role in the ongoing investigation.

Police Begin Investigation

Soon after receiving information about the incident, officers from the Sindhanur City Police Station rushed to the spot and began an investigation.

The body was sent for post-mortem examination, and a case has been registered. Police officials are continuing their probe to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the death.

(Suicide is never a solution. Seek help from mental-health professionals. If you ever experience such thoughts, please call the ‘DISHA’ helpline. Toll-free helpline numbers: 1056, 0471-2552056)