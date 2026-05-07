Bengaluru Crime: Wife Dies By Suicide At Home, Husband Didn't Bother Despite Video Call?
Sharada and Mahesh had been married for only eight months. Her family alleges Mahesh began harassing her for money soon after the wedding and has accused police of mishandling the initial crime scene investigation.
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Image Credit : Asianet News
Tragedy in Bengaluru
A newly married woman, Sharada, tragically died by suicide at her home. The incident happened within the Yeshwantpur police station limits in Bengaluru, while her husband was reportedly in the house.
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Married just eight months ago
Sharada and Mahesh got married only eight months back. Her family is now making a very serious allegation: they claim Mahesh started harassing Sharada for money soon after their wedding.
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Image Credit : Getty
Family alleges police negligence
Sharada's parents have also complained to the Home Minister, claiming the police didn't conduct the crime scene investigation properly. They have officially filed a complaint about their daughter's death at the Yeshwantpur police station.
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