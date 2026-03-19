After running out of cooking gas, a techie named Himank Vasudeva used an immersion rod to cook his lunch, a workaround captured in a viral Instagram video. The footage shows him boiling a curry directly with the rod, sparking a debate among viewers about the hack's ingenuity versus its potential safety risks.

After running out of gas, a techie decided to think outside the box and cook his lunch with an immersion rod. Just like that, a normal household item was transformed into an unusual cooking utensil. Himank Vasudeva shared the video on Instagram, and it recorded a workaround that numerous viewers found shocking and emblematic of the current situation with cooking fuel.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In the video, a steel pot lay on the kitchen counter, full with a boiling curry, yellow sauce bubbling slowly and visible bits of veggies floating on top. But instead of a flame beneath, the heat emanated from above. A metal immersion rod was dipped straight into the pot, with the coils partially immersed.

As the rod heated, the gravy surrounding it began to whirl more vigorously. Small bubbles rose quickly to the surface, particularly around the coils, forming a concentrated boil in the center, with the rest of the curry following in gentle ripples.

The video's display caption said, "Gas gone, heat rod on," which clarified the issue without providing much insight.

Watch Viral Video

The footage occurred at a time when various sections of India were experiencing LPG shortages due to supply problems caused by Middle Eastern tensions. Several houses have reported delays in cylinder delivery, while small food companies and cafes in some locations have battled to stay open, with a few briefly shutting down owing to a shortage of cooking gas.

Netizens React To Video

In the comments section, however, sentiments ranged from alarm to wonder. One user stated, "Immersion rods are designed for heating water for bathing or cleaning, not for direct food preparation, and they are generally not approved for culinary use," underlining possible safety and hygiene concerns.

Others, however, remarked on the idea's creativity. "This is so innovative!" another remark read, indicating that some viewers regarded it as a novel approach to a challenging problem.

Users also debated the circumstance at hand, in which a basic kitchen problem resulted in a solution that appeared both ingenious and problematic. It wasn't simply the hack, but also the conditions that compelled individuals to think outside the box.