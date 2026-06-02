A woman's Instagram account, @namma_rants, went viral after she posted a video sarcastically showing a "cheap" 1 RK flat in Bengaluru for ₹25,000. The video details her house-hunting experience and sparked mixed reactions online about the city's high rental costs.

A woman recently launched an Instagram account to rant about her experiences in Bengaluru. She recently posted the cheapest rental pricing she found while still looking for a place to live in the city. She said that her budget could only afford a 1 RK (Room, Kitchen), despite her desire for a 1 BHK (Bedroom, Hall, and Kitchen).

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"The flat was at such a less price that I felt the owner may have to bear losses so I gave up on flat," wrote the user @namma_rants jokingly on why she didn't opt for the RK.

In the video, she begins by saying, "Aaj maine Bangalore me ek dum sasta flat dekha sahi me. Starting se batati hu hua kya tha (Today, I found an incredibly affordable flat in Bengaluru, seriously. Let me tell you from the beginning what all happened)."

This is when she said that the broker offered to show her a flat in her budget. "Mere pass aapke liye ek sasta flat hai. Aapke budget me baith bhi jayega. Maine kaha dikha do bhaiya. Mahina khatam hone ko aa raha tha. Mai excited ho gayi (I have an affordable flat for you. It will fit within your budget as well," he told me. I said, "Show it to me, brother." Since the end of the month was approaching, I got excited)."

She went on to share pictures of the 'sasta (cheap)' flat, which was a one RK. "It's not a 1BHK. It's one room-kitchen which was for just ₹25,000."

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Netizens React

The post has gained mixed responses on the internet. Some claimed to have located less expensive locations in Bengaluru, but many others agreed with the purported rent.

One of them wrote in the comments, “I was paying 22k for 1BHK in Bellandur which I vacated when the owner asked to raise the rent to 30k. Now staying in a big 3BHK flat and paying just 26k.”

“Mumbai main 18k main mil jata hain 1 room kitchen (you can get 1RK in Mumbai with just ₹18,000),” compared another.