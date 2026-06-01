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“Like a Mother’s Food”: Kanakagiri Malvva Hotel’s 40-Year Legacy of Taste and Love Goes Viral (WATCH)
Malvva Hotel in Kanakagiri has gone viral for its 40-year legacy of serving homely food and strong community bonding. Known for its “Ruchi Shuchi”, the hotel has earned praise from locals and visitors for its taste, simplicity and service.
Malvva Hotel: A Popular Community Favourite In Kanakagiri
Some hotels do not just serve food in exchange for money. Instead, they share an inseparable bond with the people of the surrounding villages. One such hotel is located in Kanakagiri.
Malvva Hotel is not only popular in Kanakagiri but is also widely loved by people from nearby villages. It has become more than just a place to eat and has turned into a familiar and cherished spot for the local community.
Malvva Hotel Owner’s Simple Life Wins Attention Online
A video of Malvva Hotel has been shared on a social media account named Mr Chaaraniga. The video highlights the simplicity of the hotel owner, who has been running the establishment in Kanakagiri for nearly 40 years.
In the video, she speaks about her humble and simple lifestyle. When asked about her age, she reportedly said she does not even know the ages of her children. She further added that when census officials ask her age, she simply tells them, “Write it down yourself.”
Traditional Breakfast And Free Meals Make Malvva Hotel Popular
The hotel serves a variety of breakfast items such as idli, bonda, mirchi bajji, avalakki, mandalu oggarane, uppittu, pulao and chutney in the morning. In the afternoon, hot bajji and mandalu are also available.
Malvva Ajji’s hotel is known not only for its food but also for her generosity. She provides free meals to hungry students, which has further added to the popularity and goodwill of the hotel in the region.
Netizens Recall Fond Memories Of Meals At Malvva Hotel
Netizens commenting on the video shared their memories of eating at the hotel.
One user said, “Here is a special bonus. I remember having a meal here when I was a student. I did not have any money at all. The next day, I went and paid them, and they accepted the money. They truly are Annapoorneshwari to us.”
Currently, the video of Malvva Hotel is going viral on social media.
Netizens Express Emotional Connection With Malvva Hotel
Chennappa Gowda, who commented on the same video, said, “This is our mother. I have eaten her food. I have been in Kanakagiri for about 23 years and worked as a teacher. I am now in my native Dakshina Kannada district. My Koppal district has given me food and life. People have shown me love. Miss you, Koppal,” he said emotionally.
Another user, Shivaji Rao, said, “This is our Kanakagiri grandmother.”
Malvva Hotel Known For Its Taste And Community Bond
Mr Chaaraniga, who shared a photo of Malvva mother, said that when he visited the historic place of Kanakagiri, he came to know about Malvva Hotel during his visit for dinner. The hotel has been run by her for about 40 years.
People in the area have spoken highly of the taste and quality of the food served at the hotel.
School children, teachers and villagers have all described the food as excellent. The hotel is well regarded for its “Ruchi Shuchi” and its strong connection with the local community.
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