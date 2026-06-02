A heartwarming father-daughter moment from Bengaluru has gone viral on social media, leaving millions of viewers smiling.

A heartwarming father-daughter moment from Bengaluru has gone viral on social media, leaving millions of viewers smiling. The Instagram video featuring a father dancing with his toddler daughter has garnered more than 22 million views.

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The video was shared by Akshay Paliwal on his Instagram account, little_munchkin28. In the clip, Paliwal can be seen joyfully dancing to the iconic 2001 Bollywood track Woh Ladki Hai Kahan from Dil Chahta Hai while carrying his daughter in a baby carrier.

What makes the video especially endearing is the little girl's reaction. As her father grooves to the music, the toddler responds with bright smiles and bursts of laughter, creating a wholesome moment.

Social media users quickly flooded the comments section with admiration for the father-daughter duo, praising their infectious happiness and the beautiful bond they share. Many described the clip as the perfect mood-lifter, while others called it one of the most adorable videos they had seen in recent times.

The viral moment has also reignited nostalgia for Woh Ladki Hai Kahan, one of Bollywood's most beloved songs. Sung by Shaan and Kavita Krishnamurthy, the track continues to captivate audiences more than two decades after its release.