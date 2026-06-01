Davanagere South MLA Samarth Shamanur has expressed interest in a ministerial post amid speculation over a Karnataka cabinet reshuffle. He said he is ready to take on responsibility if offered and believes it will help speed up development work.

The buzz around a possible cabinet reshuffle in Karnataka is gaining momentum, and with it, the list of aspirants for ministerial positions is also growing. Adding to the speculation, young Davanagere South MLA Samarth Shamanur has openly expressed his readiness to take on a ministerial role if offered. His remarks have drawn attention in political circles, especially amid discussions on giving opportunities to first-time MLAs in the state cabinet.

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Ready To Take On Responsibility

Speaking to reporters in Davanagere on Saturday, Samarth said he would not hesitate if given a ministerial post. He added that such a position would help him bring more funds from the state and central governments, thereby enabling faster development work in his constituency and the district.

He said, "If I get a minister's post, I will definitely not back down. It will help me bring more funds from the state and the Centre, which will make it easier to get work done in my constituency and the district. With power, you can serve people much faster."

High Command Decision Will Be Respected

On the growing demand to include first-time MLAs in the cabinet, Samarth maintained a diplomatic stance. He stated that the final decision rests with the party high command, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

He said, "Whether to give a minister's post or not is up to the high command, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. We will respect whatever decision they take. But if the responsibility is given to me, I am ready to handle it."

Who Would Say No?

In a candid and light-hearted remark, Samarth said it would be difficult for any politician to refuse a ministerial offer.

He said, "Tell me, who would say it is not good if they are offered a minister's post? Everyone in politics wants a bigger responsibility to serve the people. I have that desire too. If new faces get a chance, they can work with fresh energy."

Political Background And Growing Speculation

Samarth Shamanur comes from an influential political family in Davanagere. His open expression of interest in a ministerial post has sparked discussions within political circles, particularly as speculation grows over a possible cabinet reshuffle.

All eyes are now on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the party leadership to see whether younger and first-time MLAs will be given a place in the upcoming cabinet expansion.