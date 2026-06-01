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Malur Gold Fraud Case: Women File Complaint After Man Allegedly Cheats 180 Women via WhatsApp Group
A gold fraud case has been reported in Malur, where a man allegedly cheated around 180 women through a WhatsApp group. The accused reportedly collected jewellery and money before absconding. The victims have filed a complaint with police.
Man Allegedly Absconds With Gold Worth Rs 8 Crore
An incident has been reported from Maruthi Layout in the town, where a man allegedly absconded with gold ornaments worth around Rs 8 crore.
According to reports, the accused reportedly lured women by promising to provide gold ornaments at a low price and reduced weight before escaping with the valuables.
The incident has raised concern among residents, and a complaint is expected to be filed for further investigation into the matter.
Jewellery Shop Owner Accused Of Cheating Women In Malur
Bundaram, the owner of Ramdev Jewellers located on Venkateshwara Aswathre Road in Maruti Layout of the city, has been accused of cheating women in Malur.
Originally from Rajasthan, Bundaram had been working at Solanki Jewellers for the past 15 years before leaving the establishment last year to open his own shop.
According to reports, he is now alleged to have cheated several women in the area. Further investigation into the matter is underway.
Alleged WhatsApp Jewellery Scheme Attracts 180 Women
Bandaram allegedly approached a woman known to him who worked near Solanki Jewellers and promised to melt her old jewellery with minimal wastage and create new designs. To attract more customers, he reportedly created a WhatsApp group consisting of around 180 women and shared images of new jewellery designs.
According to reports, many women, attracted by the low prices and attractive designs, handed over their old mangalyas, thalis, earrings and brass ornaments. Some also made payments through credit cards.
Cheated Women File Complaint With Police
Bundaram, who has not been at his shop since last week, has switched off his mobile phone and is said to have absconded.
The women who were allegedly cheated by him have filed a complaint at the local police station, requesting the arrest of the accused and the return of their jewellery and money.
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