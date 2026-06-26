Namma Metro has recorded 21 major technical disruptions between January 2024 and June 2026, affecting thousands of commuters in Bengaluru. Frequent signal failures, power issues and train malfunctions have raised concerns over the reliability of the city's metro network.

Namma Metro has become the lifeline of Bengaluru, helping lakhs of commuters avoid the city's notorious traffic congestion every day. However, the rapid transit system has recently come under scrutiny due to recurring technical glitches that have repeatedly disrupted services, particularly during peak hours. Frequent train breakdowns, signalling failures and power supply issues have left passengers frustrated, as delays and service disruptions continue to affect daily travel.

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21 Major Breakdowns in Three Years

Between January 2024 and June 2026, Namma Metro recorded 21 major technical breakdowns. These incidents ranged from signalling failures and power supply disruptions to train malfunctions and ticketing system issues.

The recurring problems have caused significant inconvenience to commuters, with some passengers being forced to disembark from trains midway through their journeys. The Yellow Line has been the worst affected, recording 11 technical faults during the period.

Timeline of Major Namma Metro Glitches

January 27, 2024: Technical glitch on the Purple Line at MG Road station.

February 20, 2024: Technical issue on the Purple Line between Majestic and Baiyappanahalli.

March 27, 2024: Signal failure disrupted services across the Purple Line.

July 30, 2024: Power supply issue affected the Green Line.

March 3, 2025: Technical fault on the Purple Line at Attiguppe station.

April 8, 2025: Metro card-related technical issue affected all lines.

May 23, 2025: Technical glitch disrupted Purple Line services.

June 16, 2025: Technical fault on the Purple Line disrupted services throughout the day.

September 22, 2025: Technical issue in a Yellow Line train disrupted services from 7 pm onwards.

October 13, 2025: Technical fault reported in a Yellow Line train.

October 16, 2025: Another technical fault reported in a Yellow Line train.

October 30, 2025: Signal and power supply issues affected the Purple and Green lines.

November 5, 2025: Ticketing system malfunction affected all four metro lines.

November 12, 2025: Signal failure disrupted services on the Yellow Line.

January 15, 2026: A driverless metro train derailed on the Yellow Line.

February 10, 2026: Technical issue reported in a Green Line train at RV Road station.

May 4, 2026: Power supply issue affected a Purple Line train at Cubbon Park station.

June 12, 2026: Commuters were unable to recharge their smart cards across all metro lines.

June 21, 2026: A minor fire broke out on a station name board at Nagasandra Metro Station on the Green Line.

June 23, 2026: Technical fault reported at Cubbon Park station on the Purple Line.

June 26, 2026: Train door malfunction at Cubbon Park station disrupted Purple Line services.

Latest Glitch Disrupts Purple Line Services

The latest disruption occurred on June 25, when the doors of a Purple Line train failed to close at Cubbon Park Metro Station, causing a technical snag that disrupted services for around 10 minutes.

The train was travelling from Whitefield to Challaghatta when the issue occurred at around 7.50 pm. The incident delayed several trains operating from the Whitefield side before technical staff rectified the fault and restored normal services within 10 minutes.