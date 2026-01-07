In Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka, a father and grandmother allegedly forced a motherless 16-year-old girl into a prostitution den in Mangaluru. The girl escaped after six days, and police arrested the main accused under the POCSO Act.

A horrifying incident has emerged from a village in Birur hobli of Kadur taluk, where a father, instead of protecting his daughter, allegedly became her predator. Driven by greed for money, the father and grandmother reportedly forced a motherless 16-year-old girl into a prostitution den in Mangaluru. The shocking case, which exposes the extreme exploitation of a minor by her own family, has sparked outrage throughout the district and highlighted the vulnerability of children under custodial care.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Background of the Incident

Following the death of her mother, the girl was under the care of her father, Girish, and grandmother, Nagaratna. Allegedly motivated by financial gain, they sent her to Mangaluru with a man named Bharat Shetty. Over the course of six days, the girl was reportedly sexually assaulted by more than ten men. Disturbingly, the abuse continued even while she was menstruating. According to the girl, her assailants showed no mercy and repeatedly assaulted her throughout this period. After enduring this relentless torment, she managed to escape and return to her village.

How the Crime Came to Light?

Upon her return, the girl narrated the ordeal to her uncle and aunt, explaining both the betrayal by her father and grandmother and the sexual assault she suffered in Mangaluru. Acting swiftly, her uncle filed a complaint at the Birur police station.

Swift Police Action and Arrests

The Birur police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and acted promptly to arrest the main accused, including the father Girish, grandmother Nagaratna, and broker Bharat Shetty. So far, twelve individuals have been named in the case, while the police continue to search for the remaining suspects involved in the crime.

District in Shock Over the Heinous Crime

The incident, in which a minor was allegedly exploited by her own family for monetary gain, has shocked the entire district. Authorities have urged the public to cooperate with the investigation and provide any information that could help apprehend the remaining accused.