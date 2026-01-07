A BJP woman worker has alleged assault and humiliation by police during her detention amid a protest linked to voter list revision in Hubballi, Karnataka. A video of the incident has sparked political outrage.

Political tensions escalated in Karnataka after a woman worker affiliated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that she was assaulted and humiliated by police during her detention in Hubballi on Tuesday, triggering a major political row in the state. The incident, which reportedly took place during a protest linked to the ongoing voter list revision exercise, has drawn sharp reactions from rival political parties, civil rights groups, and activists, while also raising fresh questions over police conduct and the handling of protest-related detentions.

Video Surfaces Showing Woman Surrounded by Police

A video circulating on social media shows the woman inside a police bus, surrounded by both male and female police personnel. According to the allegations, the woman resisted being taken into custody and raised objections during the detention process. It is claimed that during the ensuing scuffle, she was assaulted and her clothes were torn, sparking widespread outrage and demands for accountability.

Police Commissioner Denies Misconduct Claims

Hubballi Police Commissioner Shashi Kumar on Wednesday rejected allegations that a BJP woman worker was assaulted during police detention, asserting that the claims circulating in the media were “completely incorrect”. He maintained that police personnel followed due procedure and denied any misconduct during the arrest.

Incident Linked to Survey Dispute in Chalukya Nagar

According to Kumar, the incident occurred when competent authorities visited Chalukya Nagar as part of a survey exercise. During the process of collecting information, differences reportedly arose among local residents, leading to a heated argument that escalated into abuse and physical confrontation.

“There was an argument, followed by abuse and assault during the survey process,” Kumar told reporters, explaining the sequence of events that led to police intervention.

Three Cases Registered Following Altercation

Based on complaints related to the incident, the police registered three separate cases. Kumar said that on January 5, the woman was taken into custody in connection with an attempted murder case filed by a local resident.

He alleged that the woman strongly resisted her arrest and that several individuals associated with her also obstructed police personnel from performing their duties.

“During the arrest, she bit one of our sub-inspectors. Three to four police personnel were also assaulted while discharging their duties,” the commissioner claimed.

Claim That Woman Removed Her Clothes During Arrest

Addressing the controversy surrounding the woman’s torn clothes, Kumar stated that she removed her clothes herself while being taken to the police vehicle. He emphasised that no police personnel were responsible for the act.

“It was our police staff, particularly women personnel, who brought clothes with the assistance of local people and ensured that she was properly dressed,” he said.

Multiple Criminal Cases Against the Woman, Police Say

The police commissioner further claimed that the woman has a criminal history, with around nine cases registered against her, five of which were filed last year. He said this background was relevant to understanding the circumstances of the arrest.

Police Term Allegations ‘Baseless’

Kumar concluded by firmly rejecting reports alleging police misbehaviour.

“The news that the police misbehaved with her is completely false,” he said, reiterating that the police acted within the bounds of the law throughout the incident.