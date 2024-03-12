Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka farmers react to chilli price decline with violence: APMC office targeted, vehicles burnt in Byadagi

    Farmers in Byadagi Chilli Market, Karnataka, erupted in anger over a drastic drop in chilli prices from Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 12,000 per quintal. They protested at the APMC office, pelting stones and setting vehicles on fire. Police intervened to control the situation, but identifying the culprits amid chaos was difficult. 

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 12, 2024, 12:15 PM IST

    The popular Byadagi Chilli Market in Haveri District, Karnataka, witnessed uproar as farmers expressed their fury over plummeting chilli prices. The state's largest chilli market, renowned across the country and Asia, became chaotic as enraged farmers resorted to pelting stones and setting vehicles ablaze outside the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) office.

    The unrest stemmed from a sudden and significant drop in the price of chillies, a staple crop for many regional farmers. Last week, chillies were fetching a handsome price of Rs. 20,000 per quintal, but this week saw a staggering decline to a mere Rs. 12,000 per quintal. This sharp decline in prices left farmers feeling betrayed and incensed.

    The discontentment among farmers was palpable as they converged from all corners of the state to voice their grievances at the APMC staff and officials. Stones were thrown at the Market Administration Office, and a car parked outside the APMC office became the unfortunate target of the farmers' ire, being pelted with stones and set ablaze.

    The situation escalated further as protesters continued their rampage, destroying multiple vehicles. Three cars, including an APMC vehicle, two administrative staff cars, a lorry, and ten bikes, were engulfed in flames, leaving a trail of destruction in the heart of the chilli market.

    Authorities from the Byadgi police station rushed to the scene in an attempt to diffuse the tension and apprehend the perpetrators. However, amidst the chaos, identifying the culprits behind the violent outburst proved to be a challenging task.

