    After tomato price sours, ginger-chilli rates burn holes in consumers' pockets; check details

    A solitary cauliflower carries a price tag of Rs 80, while ginger commands a hefty rate of around Rs 380 per kilogram (or Rs 38 for 100 grams). Additionally, green chillies are priced at Rs 170 per kilogram (or Rs 17 for 100 grams).

    First Published Jul 6, 2023, 3:38 PM IST

    Consumers nationwide are feeling the strain as a result of a formidable combination of scorching heatwaves, torrential rain, and disruptions in the supply chain. This volatile mix has caused the prices of numerous vegetables to skyrocket.

    Although tomatoes have garnered significant attention, the soaring costs of cauliflower, ginger, and even the modest green chilli are taking a toll on consumers' budgets. In today's market, the prices of vegetables in Delhi have reached staggering levels. Tomatoes are currently being sold at approximately Rs 145 per kilogram.

    A solitary cauliflower carries a price tag of Rs 80, while ginger commands a hefty rate of around Rs 380 per kilogram (or Rs 38 for 100 grams). Additionally, green chillies are priced at Rs 170 per kilogram (or Rs 17 for 100 grams).

    At a time when the nation had anticipated a decline in inflation, the surging prices have presented a contrasting reality. Despite the Consumer Price Index-based inflation having eased to 4.25% in May, down from 4.7% in April, the current situation has seen prices rise rather than fall.

    "Vegetable prices have gone up a lot. Things that were Rs 20 per kg a few days ago are now costing double. Tomatoes are the most expensive," a buyer said. 

    "The vendors told me that the prices are high because the vegetables are being sourced from further away than usual. They are saying heavy rain in several areas has affected the movement of trucks," another consumer said.

    Amidst the government's claim that the surge in prices is a temporary occurrence, the opposition has strongly criticized the central administration for its handling of the situation. Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate made her dissatisfaction clear during a press conference on Tuesday.

    In a symbolic gesture, she presented a basket containing tomatoes, garlic, ginger, and green chillies, highlighting the exorbitant prices. Astonishingly, the combined cost of these four items alone amounted to a staggering Rs 1,070, prompting her to suggest that they could serve as an extravagant gift option.

    Amid the rising prices, tomatoes worth Rs 2.5 lakh were stolen from a woman's farm in Karnataka on Tuesday night. The thieves allegedly stole nearly 60 bags of tomatoes from the farm in a village in Hassan district.

    Last Updated Jul 6, 2023, 3:38 PM IST
